Seeing the shrink: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars get Golden Tiki treatment

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad” and Dos Hombres Mezcal fame stopped into The Golden Tiki on Friday.

Managing partner Branden Powers presented the duo with shrunken heads, to be displayed at the club alongside such luminaries as Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar, Pauly Shore, Playboy Playmate Claire Sinclair, Randy Couture, the late celebrity journalist Robin Leach, Rod Stewart, Siegfried & Roy, Carrot Top, yours truly (oh yes) and many others.

TGK has created and displayed the tiny noggins since opening in 2015. Paul had been lobbying for the honor since visiting the Chinatown nightspot in January 2022.

Thursday, Cranston and Paul surprised guests at Clique Bar & Lounge at the Cosmopolitan, the two friends again pitching Dos Hombres.

