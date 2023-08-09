Brian Newman coming back with ‘After Dark’ at NoMad Library

The show fronted by the trumpet craftsman and longtime Lady Gaga friend runs in tandem with her dozen “Jazz + Piano” performances.

Brian Newman is coming back with his late-night, vintage Vegas hang. The showman’s performances are again following Lady Gaga at Park MGM.

“After Dark” resumes Aug. 31 at NoMad Library, kicking off around 11:30 p.m. The show fronted by the trumpet craftsman and longtime Gaga friend runs in tandem with her dozen “Jazz + Piano” performances. The show dates are Aug. 31; Sept. 2-3, 6-7, 9-10, 28, 30; and Oct. 1, 4-5.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Newman is also leading Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” orchestra, the horn section filled with Vegas players.

For “After Dark,” Newman brings his core band, Daniel Foose on bass, Alex Smith on keys, Steve Kortyka on sax and Nolan Byrd on drums. A tribute to Tony Bennett is planned for the run, as Newman performed in Bennett’s last shows at Radio City Music Hall and was also onstage with the entertainment legend several times in Las Vegas.

Newman’s band is also performing a set list of rearranged classics and contemporary cuts, “Just a Gigolo,” “That Old Black Magic,” “Jockey Bull of Bourbon,” “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers, and “I Get a Kick Out of You.” He also plans to enliven the Library with remastered takes of “Roxanne” by the Police and “Creep” by Radiohead.

The Brooklyn resident gain plans to include his burlesque-star wife, Angie Pontani, and bring in Vegas showgirls and performers for a variety-show feel.

Past co-stars have included singers Jaclyn McSpadden and Skye Dee Miles, Piff the Magic Dragon and Murray Sawchuck. Hammond B3 legend Ronnie Foster and Raiders House Band leader David Perrico have joined him onstage. And, dancers from “Magic Mike Live” have thrown a charge into the performance, which have run past 2 a.m.

Gaga, or “LG” as Newman refers to her, was a staple at Newman’s pre-pandemic performances. She’s the one who dubbed the room “the library,” noting the thousands of books lining the room from David Rockefeller’s library.

