BTS hits in Bellagio Fountains show beginning this weekend

BTS band members J-Hope, V and Jung Kook are shown at Bellagio Fountains while previewing the show played to their songs "Butter" and "Dynamite." (MGM Resorts International)

BTS is joining Frank Sinatra, Celine Dion and Tiësto on the Strip.

The pop icons are being honored at the Bellagio Fountains water show, with the hits “Butter” and “Dynamite” premiering at 8 p.m. today. The BTS-inspired aquatic production will run in frequent rotation through this week and next, as the band performs its sold-out “Permission To Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” production show at Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday, and again April 15-16. Viewing events are also scheduled for MGM Grand Garden on those dates.

BTS band members J-Hope, V and Jung Kook caught a preview of the spectacle this week.

The new songs are to be in the Fountains’ ongoing show. The soundtrack is loaded with classics, raging from Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady,” Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” and a medley from Tiësto’s “A Town Called Paradise.”

Glenn Miller’s big band number “In the Mood,” the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas,” Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” the Sarah Brightman-Andrea Bocelli duet “Con Te Partiro (“Time to Say Goodbye”),” Elton John’s “Your Song,” Faith Hill’s “This Kiss” and (of course) Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain.”

