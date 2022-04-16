BTS star appears at Lady Gaga’s Strip show on ‘glorious’ night

Lady Gaga and her bandleader Brian Newman hung with J-Hope of BTS at Thursday’s return of “Jazz + Piano.”

Lady Gaga performs with Brian Newman and the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns during her “Jazz + Piano” show at Dolby Live at the Park MGM theater on Thursday, April 15, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trumpet great and Lady Gaga bandleader Brian Newman, left, is shown with J-Hope of BTS. (courtesy)

We can’t yet say whether this summit will lead to a member of BTS mastering the trumpet. Or Brian Newman asking for permission to dance while learning some new hip-hop moves.

But Thursday night, J-Hope of BTS visited Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” performance at Dolby Live. The 28-year-old superstar caught up with the night’s headliner, naturally, posting on social media, “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s no one like Lady Gaga!!!”

J-Hope also posed for a shot with Newman, Gaga’s bandleader. The co-founder of BTS told Newman he loved the horn playing in the stage show. A trumpet solo during “Butter” and/or “Dynamite” would probably send the BTS Army into a tizzy.

As it was, dozens of BTS fans learned on social media of J-Hope’s presence at the show and hung out at the Dolby Theater entrance trying to catch him leaving (no such luck). The Army knows how to mobilize, no doubt.

Gaga and her orchestra flew through Thursday’s return to the Vegas stage. Afterward, Newman said it might have been the best overall performance of “Jazz + Piano” yet. Gaga relished being back in her favorite format, singing “Call Me Irresponsible,” a slow-tempo “Poker Face,” “Mambo Italiano” and an insistent, James Bond-inspired version of “Paparazzi,” which Newman charted especially for the “J+P” show.

Gaga has kept her “funeral” song, “Coquette,” in the set list. The song remains a staple in the live show, though music director Michael Bearden shakes his head every time Gaga announces the song, as she explains how she wants it to be played as she is be laid to rest. But Gaga shut it down on a very high note, with her “New York, New York” calling card.

Taking in the show for the first time was Vegas entertainment couple Travis Cloer (late of “Jersey Boys” and currently a recurring headliner) and his wife, Jen Cloer a showgirl for years on the Strip (we met her in her “Peepshow” days at Planet Hollywood).

The very Vegas double-header continued deep into the night with Newman’s “After Dark” performance at NoMad Library. Newman is back with his now-familiar band of cats Alex Smith on keys, Steve Kortyka on sax, Daniel Foose on bass and Nolan Byrd on drums. Vegas favorite Skye Dee Miles joined the show, or actually took it over, covering “Makin’ Whoopee,” “Built for Comfort,” “Minnie the Moocher,” and “Girl Crush.”

We caught up with Brad Garrett and his wife, IsaBeall, at the show (whether it’s BTS or “Everybody Loves Raymond,” they have it the celeb scene covered at Park MGM). This was the first time I’ve seen Garrett since he shaved my head for our St. Baldrick’s Foundation campaign. It was good to see him not packing the Norelco.

Garrett is an an aficionado of classic-Vegas entertainment. He loved Gaga and beamed through the first half of Newman’s show before having to duck out (same here) with Friday morning looming. Garrett’s next frontier needs to be Silk Sonic, in that same Dolby Live venue, where classic Vegas lives on, even during “Coquette.”

On the topic of live entertainment …

Vic’s Symphony Park jazz club is building to an opening the first week of August, venue co-founder Chris Lowden said this week. His team has leased an additional 1,500 square feet for a sports lounge, and is now waiting for permit approval. The venue has a total seat count of 232. Jazz fans clamouring (or, if you will, complaining) for a new haunt for live music should dig this club.

Nothing, nothing at all

Still zero word in any direction about Adele returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The hotel continues to promote her series on its signage, and there has been no formal cancellation or announced return dates. No sighting of Adele or any of her crew at the hotel. One theory is Adele might come back with an even larger show than the one dumped because of COVID-forced operational problems.

That would be a large surprise, but any show would be preferred over the uncertainty permeating Caesars.

Thursday night lights

Members of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns canvassed the city Thursday night. Jerry Lopez’s Windjammers band was at Chrome Showroom at (fittingly) Santa Fe Station. Tyriq Johnson’s Serpentine Fire tribute to Earth Wind & Fire headlined Myron’s at the Smith Center. And several members of the horn section continue to back Gaga at “Jazz + Piano.”

As always, the band’s anchor gig, which we know as The Healing, is 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro. This is not to be mistaken for the Copa Room at Tuscany, which is home to “The Rat Pack is Back.” Even longtime Vegas music fans have made this mistake as recently as this month.

Cool Hang Alert

Powerhouse front man David Tatlock is hosting a listening party for his Soul Juice Band’s self-titled album at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Taverna Costerna on 1031 S. Main Street. The new release is due May 13. This band has pop, and so does Tatlock’s rebuilt 1979 Datsun King Cab 620 pickup. Cost is $20, go to eventbrite.com for the deets.

