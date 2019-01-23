Carlos Santana opens new chapter in Las Vegas Strip residency

Carlos Santana is back at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, where he has been resident rock headliner since the spring of 2012.

Carlos Santana speaks during a visit to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, right, with his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, speak during a visit to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lisa Habighorst, co-founder and executive director for Spread the Word Nevada, third from left, speaks during a an event with Carlos Santana, second from left, his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, far left, and Michael Vrionis, far right, in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, center, with his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, right, tour the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Books at Spread the Word Nevada offices in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, right, with his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, center, tour the Spread the Word Nevada offices with Lisa Habighorst, co-founder and executive director, in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Peter Hernandez, right, 7, with Angel Lopez, 8, center, and Angel Martinez Pulido, 9, learn the process of automatic book assortment by grade level during a tour of the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cindy Blackman Santana, center, with David Ortlipp, right, director of operations at Spread the Word Nevada, learns the process of automatic book assortment by grade level during a tour of the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, center, with David Ortlipp, right, director of operations at Spread the Word Nevada, learns the process of automatic book assortment by grade level during a tour of the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, center, with David Ortlipp, right, director of operations at Spread the Word Nevada, learns the process of automatic book assortment by grade level during a tour of the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Students from Ronnow Elementary School tour the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Genesis Rocha, 8, during a visit to Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A student colors a book mark during a visit to Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kelary Escobar, 10, during a visit to Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana poses for a photo during a visit to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, right, with his wife Cindy Blackman Santana, speak during a visit to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana tour the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana, right, is welcomed to the Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Santana's Milagro Foundation made a donation to provide more than 15,000 books to 57 schools in Southern Nevada. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Carlos Santana is blessed with great musical sense.

He’s also experienced acute “spidey sense.”

It arrived from a book.

“The first book I read had pictures, because you couldn’t get me to read anything that didn’t have pictures,” Santana said Thursday during a visit to Spread The Word Nevada in Henderson, which provides books to at-risk kids in Southern Nevada. “I got into Spider-Man, because it had pictures and I began to utilize a different part of my brain — imagination.”

That seems Santana’s own adaptation of the super sensation owned by Spider-Man, the tingling sensation triggered by oncoming danger. Instead, the tingling is creativity.

“Books are about developing your imagination. It’s like a muscle, the more you read, the more you use your imagination and individuality,” he said. “That’s what gets robbed from kids. When stay with uniqueness, you can become like an Einstein or Da Vinci or Bob Marley or John Lennon. You are connected to everything, but there is no one like you.”

Santana is back at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, where he has been resident rock headliner since the spring of 2012. He plans more African-influenced songs, selections from his latest EP, “In Search of Mona Lisa,” and some inventive mash-ups.

“We’ll have like a three-layer cake of Steely Dan, T-Rex and that song ‘Stuck in the Middle With You,’ ” Santana said. “We’re grabbing songs that have the same symmetry and creating something.”

I asked Santana, whose Vegas residency run started in 2009 at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, if he planned to see Lady Gaga at the Park Theater.

“I’d love to see her,” he said. “I know she puts on a great show. She can sing-sing, and she’s the real deal.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter,@JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.