CBS lines up Circa’s Stadium Swim, Legacy, Plaza for NYE

CBS is broadcasting New Year’s Eve from Las Vegas across its western markets.

Stadium Swim, open year-round, at Circa in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Derek Stevens speaks about the making of and official opening of the Circa Resort & Casino following a presser at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie with band performing in Las Vegas. (Chris Phillips)

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie performing in Las Vegas. (Chris Phillips)

Chris Phillips performs at Grandview Lounge at South Point on Saturday, July 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ira Kuzma Photos)

Zowie Bowie will headline a New Year's Eve show and CBS broadcast from Stadium Swim at Circa. (Patrick Rivera)

Chris Phillips is shown with his wife, Jennifer Phillips, and Ellen Wynn. All three will appear on New Year's Eve at Circa Las Vegas. (Chris Phillps)

Circa owner Derek Stevens speaks at Stadium Swim during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa will be converted into a massive TV studio for New Year’s Eve. The new downtown Las Vegas resort’s Stadium Swim and Legacy Club were formally announced as the staging platforms for “Countdown To New Year’s Eve’ 2021 TV special airing from 8:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 on KLAS Channel 8.

As first reported here ye lo so many weeks ago, Zowie Bowie is the featured act at Stadium Swim. The show also is broadcasting the fireworks show from the roof of the Plaza, and reports from Hard Rock Life on the Strip. The broadcast hosts are KLAS anchors Brian Loftus, Kirsten Joyce, Tedd Florendo and Alex Backus along with Marcia Acega-Dunn from KSWB-TV in San Diego and Anthony Bailey from KGPE-TV in Fresno.

Loftus, Joyce and Acega-Dunn will broadcast from Circa. Bailey is at Hard Rock Cafe and Florendo at the Plaza.

The show is airing across the west on 14 of CBS’s Nexstar Inc. stations. Aside from Las Vegas, those markets include Los Angeles; San Francisco; Denver; Sacramento, California; Portland, Oregon; San Diego; Salt Lake City; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Fresno, California; Honolulu; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Bakersfield, California; and Grand Junction, Colorado.

Zowie Bowie, fronted by Chris Phillips, is the central act at Stadium Swim, with a 16-piece show band and singers Jaime Lynch and Christian Amato. Skye Dee Miles of Rose. Rabbit. Lie at the Cosmpolitan is appearing after midnight, and backing vocalists Michelle Johnson and Sina Foley are in the show throughout. Penn & Teller and Vince Neil of Motley Crue are among the celebs featured on video.

Hotel co-owner Derek Stevens and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman also are set to appear on camera.

“It’s pretty cool, we’re excited about Zowie Bowie coming out and doing something with CBS,” Stevens said during an episode of “PodKats!” from November.

Veteran Las Vegas director and producer Blair Farrington is supplying the dancers and hip-hop crew. Chris Phillips’ wife, Jennifer Phillips, is organizing a lineup of showgirls.

Circa is operating to the state-mandated, 25-percent capacity in its New Year’s Eve event. Stadium Swim is set for a total capacity of 4,000. The plan is to invite a socially distant crowd of 400 to 500. The resort’s signature entertainment venue covers three levels and features a 40-foot-tall HD screen.

The made-for-TV production will otherwise follow COVID-19 protocols on top of following all statewide rules and guidelines. All guests and production teams will have their temperature checked, adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face masks.

The online version of the event will feature uninterrupted coverage of live music and cut-ins throughout the night, along with behind-the-scenes coverage, on 8newsnow.com. The platform is using #VEGASNYE as its hashtag.

The show’s philanthropic partner is Souper Bowl of Caring, which raises money to address hunger crisis in each market. Viewers are encouraged to donate by phone, online or texting “NYEDONATE” to 26989.

“The KLAS-TV New Year’s Eve broadcast is one of the industry’s most spectacular local productions and Nexstar is excited to be able bring this event to millions of viewers throughout the U.S.” Tim Busch, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Inc. siad in a statement. “By partnering with Souper Bowl of Caring, ‘Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2021’ will not only provide unforgettable entertainment but enable our viewers to help fight hunger in their local communities. Giving back to the local communities served by Nexstar in 115 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission.”

KLAS General Manager and Vice President Lisa Howfield said, “’Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2021’ is a local tradition that KLAS-TV has helped bring to life for the past 25 years. Our talented team at 8 News Now is ready to ring in 2021 by delivering top-notch, exclusive, local content to viewers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Hawaii, both on-air and online at 8newsnow.com. We are also looking forward to joining forces with Souper Bowl of Caring to tackle hunger in our local communities.”

