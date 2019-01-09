Kats

CES 2019: Las Vegas Strip club hosts official opening party — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 10:47 am
 

All was well at Omnia Nightclub until the Tyrannosaurus rex exhaled hot breath in my face, then nearly kicked me in the head.

The T. rex experience, summoning the greater moments of the hallucinogenic scenes of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” unfolded as I was taken through a virtual-reality tour by VR Arcade founder Chris Crescitelli. Tuesday night, his company took over Heart of Omnia, the boutique club tucked inside Omnia at Caesars Palace, during the CES 2019 official opening party.

This is where Vegas nightlife parties with advanced virtual-reality technology. At some point, the cold-steam cannons, strobes and signature LED chandelier at the center of Omnia’s main floor themselves felt computer-generated.

Crescitelli’s company invited the party’s VIP attendees to break from the dance floor and sample a spin through its virtual-reality experience. Simply, you are placed in a standing position and pull a pair of thick-plastic goggles around your head. You’re quickly taken through a series of scenarios.

“You can look everywhere, it’s a 360-degree experience, and if you need to duck down, do it,” video technician Robinson Gouveia said as he helped fasten my headset. “Look around. Look up. Look down. Don’t be afraid.”

Don’t be afraid? What about that dinosaur?

You spin through several landscapes of all different types. You’re dropped in what feels like the engine room of a giant ship. A hilly, tree-lined wilderness where, when you look up, a cardinal stares back at you. You traipse through museums and encounter microscopic organisms that seem to stare back at you. You reach out to actually push against individuals — who are of course computer-generated — violating your personal space.

Some, you might want to meet and even hug. Virtually, of course.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career in that I’ve always been involved where entertainment meets technology,” says Crescitelli, who runs his entire creative empire under the Dreamland umbrella.

Crescitelli describes himself as a freelance creative artist, writer, and producer over the past nearly 30 years. His film career dates to short films in the early 2000s. His “BigLove,” seizing on the early 3D revolution, premiered at Sundance in 2001; he also co-produced “Experience Montreaux” the 2013 festival documentary featuring Quincy Jones, Elvis Costello, Mumford & Sons and Herbie Hancock, among others.

“I’m actually expanding to the medical sector, said Crescitelli, who has developed a company called Therapeutic XR. “I’m bringing VR into hospitals, to help people who are injured and can’t get out of the hospital rehab their injuries. I actually had a very bad arm injury and rehabilitate using my VR machine.”

Of course, the social aspect is fairly mind-blowing.

“You can meet with friends watch movies, or even call your mom through a virtual portal,” Crescitelli said. “The possibilities really are limitless.”

Throughout the 75,000-square-foot Omnia club, the real reality was also staggering. The crowd was immersed in the LED light effect in the middle of the dance floor and the club’s cyro cannons, which routinely blasted CO2 over the heads of the revelers. Superstar DJ Zedd took the stage at about 1 a.m.

Really, it was a typical sort of party at Omnia, one of the famed destination nightclubs on the Strip — except it was a Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

“With CES, which is one of the largest conventions we have in Las Vegas, we end up having a lot people dedicated to one industry, technology, to coming to a mega-nightclub that dedicated to technology,” Omnia Lead VIP Host Chris Trillo said, as the club offered free drinks until 11 p.m. and free admission to CES badge holders. “A lot of them recognize the name of Omnia, especially in Las Vegas, and are focusing on coming in here, especially for the opening party. It’s nice to have them all out at night, and experience a destination nightclub.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES-DOGNESS-VIDEO
The Dogness group has developed a robot pet that can be controlled with an app over WiFi. A pet owner can use it to communicate with their animal, feed it treats and take photos.
CES 2019: Mixologiq cocktail machine at CES - VIDEO
Mixologiq has developed a machine that claims to make any cocktail. It will cut the fruit, crush the ice and pour the liquor and/or juice. The company is as CES hoping to raise money to get the machine in production.
Botboxer at CES 2019 - Video
Botboxer is designed as an AI boxing opponent. It is able to detect your swings and dodge hits. The bot can be “worn out” so you can actually knock it out.
First Day of CES Doesn’t Dissapoint
CES 2019 opened today at the Las Vegas Convention Center to huge crowds and dazzling technology.
CES - My Skin Track pH from Loreal
This new wearable from L’Oréal allows the wearer to discover their personal pH. Along with the app, a person can then find out what products they need to build healthier skin.
Hearing colors
Specdrum rings turn colors into sounds
Attendees and workers say what to expect at CES
People attending CES 2019 and working the event talk about their experiences at the event and tell others what to expect.
Ovie Smarterware video
Leftovers often sit in the refrigerator until they’re wilted and wasted. Ovie Smarterware, from a company called Wide Afternoon, was created to help reduce food waste and was on display at CES 2019. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: uberAIR
Uber plans to begin the testing phase of its uberAIR program in 2020 in Los Angeles and Dallas. The service will use Bell’s “Bell Nexus” flying vehicle, which debuted Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.
Sensor detects full bladder
The DFree sensor uses ultrasound technology to tell a person when they have to use the restroom.
CES 2019: Meet Orpheus - the ping pong playing robot
Meet "Orpheus" an artificially intelligent machine that works as a table tennis tutor.
CES 2019: Flying cell phone cases
Selfly Camera delivers a flying cell phone camera case that operates like a drone and is controlled by smart phones that could be available in 30 days.
CES 2019: Sheertex Sheers unbreakable panty hose
New Sheertex pantyhose is unable to be ruined.
SmartDish calorie tracker
Illumidine smart dish tracks calories
CES - PIGZBE - VIDEO
Pigzbe is a device and app designed to teach kids about money - how earn, save and budget money- in a digital world.
CES 2019: Hypervision's 3-D and Holographic Televisions
Hypervision's 3-D holographic televisions caught the attention of those visiting CES as one of the more stunning visual displays and are also part of Criss Angel's newest show in Las Vegas.
App helps pregnant women determine risks
Efelya, based in France, uses a woman’s health data to determine whether she’s at risk for six common pregnancy-related complications. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Table Pong upgrades old video game favorite
Steven Tan from Unis Technology explains how Table Pong attempts to bridge generations together at CES 2019.
Fromaggio cheesemaker at CES 2019
A smart-phone adapted with a touch-screen display that makes nearly any kind of cheese — fresh, aged, lactose-free, vegan or kosher. And it tastes as good as traditionally made cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virtual hockey trainer
Practice your hockey shot in your living room
BotBoxer simulator at CES 2019
The robotic boxing simulator at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FoldiMate at CES
FoldiMate showcases a machine that can fold your clothes for you at CES 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lamborghini massage chair at CES 2019
The first Lamborghini massage chair on display at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: LG's rollable TV
CES 2019 features more than 4,400 exhibitors, including LG, which has a TV screen that can be rolled up.
Tech and gaming innovations at CES 2019
Holographic TVs, Table Pong and facial recognition software are some of the things on display in the Innovation and Gaming hall at CES 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nikon Z Series - Ces 2019
Nikon Inc. is showcasing its new Z6 and Z7 digital cameras at CES 2019. (Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES conventioneers network at Jewel Nightclub
Jewel Nightclub at Aria presented the CES C Space Party Monday night to provide networking opportunities for influencers in media, marketing and entertainment. Among the guests were Avinash Bansal and Chiraag Kapil of Leaf Wearables, a safety gadget disguised as a pendant, which won the million dollar Xprize. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In-play wagering will exceed pregame betting in the United States
Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading at Don Best Sports — a Las Vegas-based company that supplies data and odds to books worldwide — is a pioneer of in-play betting. Mucklow said in-play wagering will increase in the United States, surpassing pre-game betting as it has in Asia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Apple's billboard
Apple took out big ad and used a twist on Las Vegas' slogan to take swipe at other social media companies at CES 2019.
Entertainment
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
Month-by-month entertainment coming in 2019
“True Detective” Season 3, HBO (Jan. 13) Travis Scott, T-Mobile Arena (Feb. 6) Robbie Williams, Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas (March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16) “Game of Thrones” Season 8, HBO (April) Electric Daisy Carnival, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (May 17-19) “Fiddler on the Roof,” The Smith Center (June 4-9) “The Lion King” (July 19) Psycho Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay (Aug. 16-18) Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas (Sept. 20-22) “Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum” (Oct. 15) “Frozen 2” (Nov. 22) “Star Wars: Episode IX” (Dec. 20)
Lacey Huszcza invites you to find something to love at the Las Vegas Philharmonic
Lacey Huszcza, executive director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic talks about the orchestra's wealth of programming. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Marinelli offers La Strega preview
Gina Marinelli used a pop-up New Year’s Eve dinner at Starboard Tack to preview items she’ll feature at her new Summerlin restaurant, La Strega. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Eve at Sparrow + Wolf
Sparrow + Wolf’s New Year’s Eve party was a sort of official unveiling of its newly renovated space. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas NYE Fireworks - VIDEO
The full show: A spectacular view from the rooftop of the Trump International Hotel as 80,000 pyrotechnics illuminated the Las Vegas Strip at the stroke of midnight. Fireworks by Grucci choreographed launches from the Stratosphere, the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.
Debra Kelleher Of The Stirling Club
Debra Kelleher, DK Hospitality President talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the Stirling Club.
Richard Ditton Of The Stirling Club
Richard Ditton, an investment partner of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
NYE at the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes reports from the reopening of the Stirling Club on New Year's Eve 2018.
Michael Stapleton of the Stirling Club
Michael Stapleton, COO of the Stirling Club talks with Johnny Kats about the reopening of the club.
Recap the Countdown on Fremont Street — VIDEO
Nearly 40,000 people packed Fremont Street to enjoy America's Party Downtown. As the tradition stands, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman counted down the clock on the 3rd Street Stage, alongside her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman.
New Year's Eve live from the Las Vegas Strip Bellagio Fountains - Video
Reporter Aaron Drawhorn near the Bellagio Fountains as hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas
Ryan Reaves describes the flavors in Training Day beer
Ryan Reaves talks about the flavor of Training Day, the new beer from 7Five Brewing that was launched at the PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves describes his new beer
Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves talks about his new beer from 7Five Brewing at a launch party at PKWY Tavern on West Flamingo Road. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' five biggest NYE concerts
Imagine Dragons at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Lady Gaga at The Park Theater at Park MGM, Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Bruno Mars at T-Mobile Arena, and Tenacious D at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo
Celebrate New Years Day, Hangover Day and Bloody Mary Day at Cabo Wabo (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
Bellagio Conservatory display is Majestic Holiday Magic
Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory
Las Vegas Ready for 2019 NYE Fireworks Show
The city of Las Vegas is ready to celebrate "America's Party" with a new and improved fireworks show that will pay tribute to the Golden Knights.
Sugar Factory makes a shareable Christmas cocktail
If you’re looking to share holiday cheer, this goblet is big enough to split among at least a few friends. The bubbly punch is made with cherry vodka, cranberry juice and a scoop of Christmas tree gummy candies — just in case it’s not sufficiently sweet.
New Year's Eve fireworks are ready to fly in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci unveil details of “America’s Party 2019” New Year's Eve fireworks and entertainment extravaganza during a news conference at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Liberace Museum at Thriller Villa
The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cinebarre theaters opens at Palace Station
Cinebarre is the new dine-in multiplex movie theater at Palace Station. Food and drink can be delivered to you in the theater. And there is a bar, restaurant and lounge. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like