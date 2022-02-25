Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrated at Vegas bachelor party
Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs teammates dined at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday night, as part of Mahomes’ bachelor party.
Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and a whole bunch of Chiefs teammates dined at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday night, as part of Mahomes’ bachelor party. Mahomes is expected to marry Brittany Matthews this year, though no date is set (watch Matthews’ Twitter feed as the most likely information portal).
The crew devoured several tomahawk steaks on the outdoor, private patio. The space was heated up by lamps and also the team’s vigorous security detail.
Chiefs at the table included Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Orlando Brown Jr.
Later, Mahomes and his impressive entourage hit Tao at The Venetian. Expect more club activity through the weekend.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.