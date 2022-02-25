Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrated at Vegas bachelor party

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs teammates dined at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday night, as part of Mahomes’ bachelor party.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, celebrates during his bachelor party dinner at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, raises his glass during a dinner for his bachelor party at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, right, is presented with an American Wagyu tomahawk rib chop with his name and Chiefs logo branded on the bone at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, shows off the American Wagyu tomahawk rib chop with his name and Chiefs logo branded on it during a dinner for his bachelor party at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, leads a toast at the Rose Rooftop at Resorts World Las Vegas during his bachelor party on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. A congratulatory message and photo of the soon-to-be married couple shows on the LED screen in the background. (Tony Tran)

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, stands in front the LED screen at Resorts World Las Vegas as it shows a congratulatory message and photo of Mahomes with his fiance, Brittney Matthews, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Tony Tran)

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and a whole bunch of Chiefs teammates dined at Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday night, as part of Mahomes’ bachelor party. Mahomes is expected to marry Brittany Matthews this year, though no date is set (watch Matthews’ Twitter feed as the most likely information portal).

The crew devoured several tomahawk steaks on the outdoor, private patio. The space was heated up by lamps and also the team’s vigorous security detail.

Chiefs at the table included Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Orlando Brown Jr.

Later, Mahomes and his impressive entourage hit Tao at The Venetian. Expect more club activity through the weekend.

