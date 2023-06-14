Club Stanley Cup: Inside the Golden Knights afterparty on the Strip

The Vegas Golden Knights and the city’s now-favorite prop, the Stanley Cup, rolled into the club at about 2:15 a.m. at high revelry and volume.

Reilly Smith holds aloft the Stanley Cup at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Mark Stone and William Karlsson hold the Stanley Cup at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Superstar Dj and Vegas Golden Knights fan Steve Aoki is shown at Omnia at Caesars Palace after the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, June 14, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup at Omnia nightclub at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sammy Dean Photography)

Partygoers celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sammy Dean Photography)

DJ Steve Aoki poses with members of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Stanley Cup at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sammy Dean Photography)

DJ Steve Aoki, center, and members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate the team's Stanley Cup championship at Omnia at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sammy Dean Photography)

Steve Aoki isn’t often an opening act. But the famed Strip nightclub and dayclub DJ set the stage for the superstars of the night late Tuesday at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the city’s now-favorite prop, the Stanley Cup, rolled into the club at about 2:15 a.m. The team was celebrating, at high revelry and volume, its Stanley Cup Final-clinching 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.

What seemed to be the entire roster was on hand, led by captain Mark Stone and original “Misfits” William Karlsson and Reilly Smith.

The Golden Knights had held a private, friends-and-family party at Jewel at Aria following their on-ice Cup presntation celebration at T-Mobile.

The entourage initially took up a VIP area opposite Aoki. The DJ screamed, “Everybody screaaaaam!” And boy, did they.

The place was truly rocking. Coupled with the din at T-Mobile, the Golden Knights put on one of the loudest evenings ever in the city. The party moved to the stage at about 2:45 a.m., with Aoki firing party cannons and the team rapping along.

Stone, Karlsson and Smith were among several players who hoisted the trophy from the DJ booth. Emcee Mark Shunock was in the mix. Aoki wore a golden No. 77 jersey.

About 4,100 jammed the club. As the team left the stage, Aoki shouted, “This is our night!” Or maybe he meant, “Knight.” Either way, he was right.

