Coroner: Former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease

Heavy-metal great Vinnie Paul died of natural causes related to the heart condition dilated cardiomyopathy, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced today.

Vinnie Paul pictured as HELLYEAH performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas, NV on February 6, 2015. (Courtesy, Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd.)

Vinnie Paul, formerly of the band Pantera, performs in concert with Hellyeah at the Giant Center on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Hershey, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Heavy-metal great Vinnie Paul died of natural causes related to the heart condition dilated cardiomyopathy, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced today.

The disease results in is a chronic weakening of the heart muscle, typically the main pumping chamber (or left ventricle). According to the Mayo Clinic website, “The ventricle stretches and thins (dilates) and can’t pump blood as well as a healthy heart can.”

Paul was pronounced dead at his Las Vegas home on June 22 at age 54. He was the co-founder of the legendary metal band Pantera and had been touring and recording with Hellyeah at the time of his death. Paul and Hellyeah most recently headlined in Las Vegas at the Foundry at SLS in June 2016.

Paul was buried June 1 next to his brother, Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott and his mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Texas. A tribute concert was held July 1 at 3:33 p.m. (known as “Dime Time,” in honor of Dimebag) at the Dallas club The Bomb Factory.

As the family and Paul himself had requested, the drumming great was laid to rest in a Kiss-designed coffin.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.