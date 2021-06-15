‘Crazy Girls’ statue hauled away with show’s future uncertain

“Crazy Girls” spent 34 years on the Strip before Caesars Entertainment closed the show. Its status is in limbo.

"Crazy Girls" spent 34 years on the Strip before Caesars Entertainment closed the show. Its status is in limbo.

ÒCrazy Girls," from left, Jessica Delgado, Sarah Canning, Sarah Storey, Lauren Newman and Anna Van Sambeck with their famous bronze likeness before it moved from Planet Hollywood Resort Tuesday, June 15, 2021.











The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the counter Hollywood Cafe at Planet Hollywood. This position carries ample nostalgia, as it is where I stopped at about midnight on March 17, 2020, after watching “Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops the night before the entire city shut down.

Unlike that somber night, the place is abuzz now, with a line of folks awaiting tables snaking out to the casino. That’s why we take the counter.

Earlier, we discovered that moving “Crazy Girls” from this hotel is a heavy lift. About 4,500 pounds, specifically.

The topless show’s famous bronze statue was effectively evicted Tuesday morning from its position near Planet Hollywood’s Strip-facing entrance. This historic civic project required a heavy-duty forklift, brought in after the original fork lift didn’t have enough “lift,” lacking the power to carry the ladies off the casino carpet.

We’d earlier been informed the statue was 2,000 pounds. So had the work crew, apparently.

The piece was unceremoniously rolled through the glass doors, hauled along the sidewalk to Planet Hollywood’s service alley, placed on a flatbed and carefully driven along the Strip. The statue is taking some extended R&R at an undisclosed warehouse, and is to be unveiled at the show’s next home if and when it returns.

“Crazy Girls” was shut down a month ago when Caesars Entertainment closed several low-capacity venues and shows. “CG” had performed at Sin City Theater on the PH mezzanine level, across from Criss Angel Theater. The topless show and “Tenors of Rock” were the shows cast aside when the venue shut down.

“Crazy Girls” opened at the Riviera in September 1987, moving to Planet Hollywood in 2015. The statue made its debut in 1997, three years after the then-scandalous “No If Ands Or …” billboards debuted in Las Vegas.

The sculpture has since moved along with the show. A popular tourist attraction, producer Norbert Aleman’s prized visage would draw millions of visitors over the years. More than 1 million casino guests rubbed the statues’ rear ends at the Riv — Aleman had a counter set up to keep track — for “good luck.”

Those rear ends have been rubbed to a shine, further adding to the statue’s provenance.

The show’s producer says he is unsure of the statue’s monetary worth today (though the amount of bronze on the piece alone is likely worth $100K). But the original cost $325,000 in ‘97.

Aleman is poking around town, on and off the Strip, for a new home. He wants the right type of stage (especially a curtain), prefers a venue with a topless license (he’s not interested in taking his legendary topless show to pasties) and is determined to maintain the show’s historic integrity.

If Aleman feels the show is taking a step down after 34 years on the Strip, he’ll close it permanently. He’ll know by the end of July if he can find a home for the show, or merely retire.

“I have heard a lot of talk, but talk is easy,” Aleman said as the forklift moved in to remove the “Crazy Girls” from the hotel. “It’s sad to see it, you know, such beautiful statue being removed for another place. But hopefully, soon, we will have a better place.”

