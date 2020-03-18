60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Surreal finale as Las Vegas Strip closes the show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2020 - 4:09 pm
 

The finale of the last show to perform on the Las Vegas Strip for the foreseeable future starred an actor dressed as a zombie. The night of laughter and hi-jinks and dancing was closing with tears.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if I can just say one thing: This town has been through a lot, and it will get through this,” Enoch Augustus Scott, star of “Zombie Burlesque,” told the crowd at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on Tuesday night. “We will get through it together.”

Never one to shy away from hyperbole, Scott then asked this small-but-mighty crowd a question. He wanted the answer to be so loud it could be heard “the whole world over.” Then he shouted, “Can you live your lives, people?!” The audience shouted back, “Yes!”

The show performed a final dance number, and the 50 or so audience members went off to live their lives — at a distance, in their various homes in such cities as Oakland, California; Muskegon, Michigan; and Toronto, Ontario.

I met people from those cities at the V Theater and Saxe Theater annex at Miracle Mile Shops. Surreal would not cover the crisscrossing emotions, and very real anxiety, of this experience. Dazed and confused and not quite among the living, I felt like I belonged in the farcical show being played out on stage.

Gov. Steve Sisolak had only a couple hours before showtime said these gatherings in nonessential businesses should cease by Wednesday. It was indeed a zombie-like scene.

Nonetheless, I met several tourists who wanted a last chance at a real Las Vegas Strip experience. Sandy and Lance Kohley, from Michigan, were married at Graceland Wedding Chapel about six hours before the show. It was a year after they met through a dating website. Lance said, “It was just awesome, everybody seemed to be having a good time and wanted to be there.”

Asked if he was concerned about possible health risks, Lance said, “Not yet. But it’s going to hit pretty soon.”

Amanda Mesquita and Tom Cahill were in town from Toronto, arriving Sunday for their first visit to Vegas. Their tickets to “Zumanity” at New York-New York were canceled. Amanda brushed off questions about the pandemic, saying, “Considering it’s quieter here than it is back home, I feel OK, because there is no one here.”

Anthony and Rebecca Valdivia, a couple from Oakland, were in line for Nathan Burton’s magic show at Saxe Theater. She is eight months pregnant, due April 23. The couple planned the trip before the cancellations. Rebecca said, “We are here now and everything is canceling, so we trying to make the best of it while we are here.” Anthony added, “We are ready to go home and stay quarantined. The Bay Area is quarantined.”

Burton’s show at Saxe Theater was followed by “Vegas! The Show,” a tribute to the history of entertainment in Las Vegas. That final performance ran the same time as “Zombie” down the hall.

“VTS” has a scene that depicts the many implosions of Las Vegas landmarks, including the Sands, Landmark, Dunes and Stardust. The video segment of our history dropping to the dirt is meant to touch the hearts of those visiting the city, or even those who live here. Those resorts were home to legends. Decades later, entertainers are tapping into the energy generated by the stars in those casinos.

Those implosions were intended, of course, to clear the path for a new Las Vegas. But the city has been rocked before by implosions of a different variety. The most common comparisons to what we are combating today are obvious: 9/11, the 2008-09 financial implosion, the Oct. 1 shootings.

Every time, Las Vegas moved fast to change the trajectory of events.

The difference today is we are being directed not to coalesce as a community, but rather communicate and commiserate online or (and this still works) in phone conversations. There can’t yet be a USO benefit concert at Mandalay Bay Events Center, as Myron Martin produced just two months after the 9/11 attacks. The idea of a “Vegas Strong”-style benefit show at T-Mobile Arena, as held three months after the Oct. 1 shooting, is a far-off concept.

But I know this city too well. You can’t kill the spirit of Las Vegas. I said it after Oct. 1, too. You can throw anything at this town, even knock it down, but it always rallies. It’s beyond our architecture, our infrastructure and history of hosting visitors. It’s the character of those who live here, no matter the field.

Already I am gathering overtures from Vegas entertainers who insist on sharing their talent online, from living rooms, home studios, event from dining-room tables. The blueprint of a telethon to support performers at The Space is already taking shape. We are creating virtual cool hangs around the city, and those stories are coming.

We will live our lives, people. Shout it, so everyone can hear.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order
2
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
Sisolak announces closure of all nonessential businesses
3
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are
4
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to reduce business shutdown
‘Cannot survive:’ Las Vegas mayor asks governor to reduce business shutdown
5
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST