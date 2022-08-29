Dana White’s daughter’s party filled with rap stars, cereal gelato and faux paparazzi

Savannah White turned 16 at Jewel at Aria on Saturday night, an event marked by DJs and cereal gelato.

UFC President Dana White. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

It was a Cirque du Sixteen experience for Savanna White at Aria on Friday night.

White’s dad, Dana White presented another boffo on the Strip, this one to celebrate his only daughter. The UFC president staged a splashy, themed birthday fete, renting out all of Jewel Nightclub for the evening.

“It was INSANE,” White texted Sunday afternoon. “I’m so hungover.”

A knockout, in party parlance.

As for the cost, White did not furnish a specific outlay. But the party he threw for his son Aidan in 2018 exceeded $1 million. That event was also held at a fabulous Strip nightclub, Drai’s at the Cromwell.

Performers through the evening included Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Louis the Child, and DJ MAKJ. The 300 invited guests were not told of the venue beforehand. Instead, they were shuttled to the resort from an off-site location. Guests were invited to walk the purple carpet, matching Savannah’s favorite color.

Assorted Las Vegas entertainers took up position as fans, paparazzi and reporters (a few were good enough to work at a Vegas network affiliate, TBH).

Social-media influencers Josh Richards and Bryce Hall made live appearances (the guys have a combined 14 million IG followers). Hall and White are shown throwing back Howler Head whiskey, hence the hangover, or “WhiteOver,” in this case.

The Cirque du Sixteen birthday moment featured LED drummers, costumed costumed dancers, and a parade of 22 custom-designed birthday cakes.

The menu was created and catered by Aria restaurants. Available to those 300 guests were chipotle chicken soft tacos; queso fresco; watermelon cups; sliders; waffle; French fries and tater tots from the potato family; assorted sushi; macaroni and cheese; ramen noodles and rigatoni with marinara from Cub Noodle Bar; pizza, seasoned and sauced chicken strips; a custom cereal gelato and float bar, including cereal dipped sticks and chocolate-cereal rounds; shiitake mushrooms, egg roles and pot stickers from the Blossom eatery; and spicy rigatoni, Mario’s meatballs and tomato bread from Carbone.

All the event details were curated by Social Gal Events, branding from Marc Friedland Inc., and talent furnished by Destinations By Design of Las Vegas.

White has been known to let it fly at Vegas previous Vegas parties. As we noted in 2018, he once hosted a circus-themed party complete with actual elephants (which ate a couple of trees, and the cops were called). The UFC president also staged a pirate-themed party years ago at his former Tournament Hills at TPC Summerlin estate. That event was highlighted by a performance from the cast of the now-closed pirate show at Treasure Island.

Walk this way

Aerosmith posted its set list and those “suggestions” to add to that list for the band’s return to Dolby Live in September. Those on the list include “Back In The Saddle,” “Love In an Elevator,” “Dream On,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.” Also being rehearsed are “Crazy,” “Eat The Rich,” “You See Me Crying,” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.” Those three classics are not (yet) on the final cut, and this is how you know you have a monster catalog.

Throw these names around …

Harry Styles and Bon Jovi. Why? They’re being brandied about as strong candidates to headline The MSG Sphere on the Strip. No confirmation or denial of U2’s reported plans to play multiple dates at the venue. That’s a strong start.

Styles is in a nine-show run through the end of September at Madison Square Garden. His manager, Jeff Azoff, is son of legendary manager Irving Azoff. The elder Azoff is Bon Jovi’s manager. His Azoff Music Entertainment company is a venture with the Madison Square Garden Company, which is how this all ties together.

The MSG Sphere can use all the major headliners it can book. The 20,000-capacity entertainment venue is due to open by the end of 2023. Officials have yet to formally announce any headliners.

Cool Hang Alert

Tap N Ash Social Club at 1606 South Commerce St. hosts “Cigars, Bourbon and Jazz” at 7:15 p.m. Fridays (seating begins on Fridays). Enjoy a smoke and some of the brown libations (or, if you will, citrus-infused FizzyWater). We have taken a spin through this stylish new haunt in the Arts District. We are confident we will enjoy some Cool Hangs with these folks. “Great music, better cigars,” is the motto. No cover. Call 725-204-5254 or go to tapnashlv.com for more info.

