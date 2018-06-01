Kats

Dane Cook accepted friendship — but not every phone call — from Jerry Lewis

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2018 - 7:06 pm
 

Whenever Dane Cook’s phone flashes with an “Out Of Area” caller ID message, he feels a little pain in his heart.

“Very few people out of my area had my cell number, so when I saw that ‘Out Of Area’ message, I knew it was Jerry Lewis calling,” says Cook, headlining the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday night. “I still remember him, and I get a little emotional whenever I see that message.”

When Lewis called, Cook rarely picked up, with Lewis being sent to voice mail. Cook now has a collection of classic voice mails from Lewis, who died Aug. 20 at age 91.

“Many of them start off, ‘Hello, my boy! It’s the Jew in the desert!’ “ Cook says, laughing. “They are wonderful.”

Lewis and Cook were indeed close in the final years of Lewis’ life. Lewis had been a fan of Cook’s stand-up act, and had sought Cook to be interviewed for the documentary “Method to the Madness,” which had been in development for several years leading to its 2011 release.

Cook, who still felt “off-kilter” after the the recent death of his parents, was unable to participate in that filming. But the Lewis family — especially his wife, Sam Lewis, and daughter, Danielle Lewis — insisted Cook show up at the premiere at Paramount Studios in L.A.

“I had still never met Jerry Lewis, and he gets to the podium after the premiere and he says, ‘Where’s Dane Cook?’ “ Cook says. “Hearing my name said by somebody I admired like I admired him was staggeringly bizarre. He took my number and we formed a friendship from there.”

Cook was at Lewis’s 90th birthday party at Piero’s Italian Restaurant in March 2016, and Lewis’ memorial service at South Point Showroom in August. He recalled Lewis once telling him, “Dane, I have good news and bad news. The good news is, I’m making a new movie and you’re going to star in it!”

“Oh, really?” Cook responded. “What’s the bad news?”

Lewis fired back, “I’m also gonna direct it!”

Cook still has a note he jotted down during a call with Lewis. Cook was going through a “rough patch” in his career. Cook had missed out on some professional opportunities while being knocked around by critics who didn’t realize how hard he’d worked to succeed in stand-up.

“He told me to grab a pen and write down, ‘I am a very important person. I have wonderful ideas that need to be heard,’ “ Cook says. “Very simple, but I read it every day, and when I do, I think of Jerry.”

Spirit of ‘76

Smith Center donors have just learned of a new ticket package to see “Hamilton” at Reynolds Hall. For $1,776 (the patriotic numbering entirely intentional) two guests will receive a pair tickets, dinner, lecture and a “swag bag” related to the production. This offer is for shows Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning next week.

Funds from this offer are being funneled to the Smith Center’s Education and Outreach Department. The package is not advertised and is not even posted on TSC’s official website. Those interested should simply call the Smith Center’s development office through the direct line at 702-749-2000, a means of communication that dates almost to 1776.

‘Weekender’ this weekend

Melody Sweets’ return to the stage is among the highlights of the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend at The Orleans. The former Green Fairy from “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace and a board member for the Burlesque Hall of Fame in the Arts District will perform a new, original number during Saturday night’s Miss Exotic World competition.

Sweets, who left “Absinthe” in October after a 6½-year run as the show’s singing chanteuse, will perform a mash of Black Sheep’s “Flavor of the Month” and Prince’s “Cream.” Sweets has been recording a pair of new singles with members of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns.

Also on Saturday’s bill is a guest performance by 2017 Miss Exotic World champion Medianoche. The event’s tribute to legends, the “Titans of Tease” show, will be at 8 p.m. Friday. The “Icons & All-Star Showcase” of legends and past Miss Exotic World titlists, is set for 8 p.m. Sunday. Parties and events are strewn through the rolling celebration (go to the bhofweekend.com site for info), which is the primary fundraiser for the Burlesque Hall of Fame museum.

A dash of Basil

Harry Basil is more than a funny person who performs stand-up at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. Basil will headline this weekend, in fact. He is also the club operator, he books comics at the venue, and he has established the Laugh Factory Presents series at Tropicana Theater.

As we noted Tuesday, Basil was pursuing Roseanne Barr to fill one night or a weekend at the theater when her sitcom was cancelled by ABC. But we didn’t know until Wednesday how close Basil was to actually signing Barr for that gig.

As Basil said Wednesday on my weekly radio show on KUNV 91.5-FM, “I was about to e-mail her an offer the day it happened. I woke up and my wife goes, ‘You’re not going to believe what happened.’ I was thinking, ‘Man, we really dodged a bullet there.’ “ Basil had also signed Barr in the 7 p.m. slot in the Laugh Factory club for a four-month residency in 2012.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like