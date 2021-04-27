Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan headlining MGM Grand Garden

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan are co-headlining MGM Grand Garden a week after “Chappelle and Friends” perform.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan reacts after Conor McGregor stormed out of the stage following the UFC 202 weigh-in at the MGM Grand hotel-casino on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Daniel Cormier, left, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, celebrates his knockout win against Stipe Miocic in the heavyweight title bout during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Promotional image of the Dave Chappelle-Joe Rogan headlining show scheduled for MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 9, 2021. (MGM Resorts International)

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Dave Chappelle, in Washington. Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Superstar comic Dave Chappelle is shown at Drai's Nightclub at the Cromwell on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Mike Kirschbaum)

“Dave Chappelle and Friends” at MGM Grand Garden is being followed by Dave Chappelle, and a friend.

Chappelle and podcast king, UFC announcer and top-selling comic Joe Rogan headline Grand Garden on July 9. Tickets are onsale 12 p.m. Friday at AXS.com.

The Chappelle and friends show is July 2. That show went onsale Friday and has almost sold out the 16,000-seat arena.

Cellphones are not allowed in either performance. Ticketholders are asked to leave the phones behind or have them “pouched” in soft cases during the shows. Anyone caught trying to use a phone in the show will be immediately ejected.

The July 2 show is the first full-capacity performance at Grand Garden since the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight championship bout in Feb. 22, 2020.

The arena has most recently been home to the spaced-out Jabbawockeez production. That show is expected to shift back to its theater on the MGM Grand casino floor, likely after June 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s goal to return indoor public gatherings to 100 percent.

