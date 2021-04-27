Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan headlining MGM Grand Garden
Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan are co-headlining MGM Grand Garden a week after “Chappelle and Friends” perform.
“Dave Chappelle and Friends” at MGM Grand Garden is being followed by Dave Chappelle, and a friend.
Chappelle and podcast king, UFC announcer and top-selling comic Joe Rogan headline Grand Garden on July 9. Tickets are onsale 12 p.m. Friday at AXS.com.
The Chappelle and friends show is July 2. That show went onsale Friday and has almost sold out the 16,000-seat arena.
Cellphones are not allowed in either performance. Ticketholders are asked to leave the phones behind or have them “pouched” in soft cases during the shows. Anyone caught trying to use a phone in the show will be immediately ejected.
The July 2 show is the first full-capacity performance at Grand Garden since the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder heavyweight championship bout in Feb. 22, 2020.
The arena has most recently been home to the spaced-out Jabbawockeez production. That show is expected to shift back to its theater on the MGM Grand casino floor, likely after June 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s goal to return indoor public gatherings to 100 percent.
