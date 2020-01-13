38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

David Lee Roth leans on Van Halen, showmanship at House of Blues show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2020 - 7:36 am
 

David Lee Roth gets a lot of leash in his House of Blues residency. He’s earned every inch.

Diamond Dave has played his first three shows at Mandalay Bay and boy-howdy, was it a blowout. Roth is set to return for a half-dozen dates in March.

In Friday night’s show, the 65-year-old Roth and his powerful backing band tore into most of the Van Halen songs you would care to hear. “Running With the Devil,” “Panama,” “Beautiful Girls” “Ice Cream Man,” “Everybody Wants Some,” and the required cover of Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman.”

Sure, “Hot For Teacher” would have been a welcome addition, but no complaints about the editing of the set list. There was no acoustic set from the new album, for instance. We got the rock.

Preening widely like the rock version of Jim Carrey (who needs to play him in the movie) Roth clearly had a great time. He is seems as amazed as anyone that he can sustain a Las Vegas Strip residency where Carlos Santana is usually the lord of the manor.

A born front man, Roth fashioned a skin-tight shirt, vest black-and-green diamond pants, hinting at his “Diamond” nickname. Roth has favored such snug attire for decades. But the Elvis wig he wears for about nine seconds of “Unchained” is a new touch.

Diamond Dave handed it to a fan near the front of the stage. He could have gotten more mileage out of theater prop, and sang a segment of “Burning Love,” given that he was excited to open the series Jan. 8, Elvis’s 85th birthday.

Whatever, the crowd was up and singing along. To be in the same cozy music hall as Roth is a delight, really. He is a born showman, and would have assumed that role in any era. As Roth struts through “Just a Gigolo” and you can’t help but smile. Nor can he.

Roth can still do the leg kick. Well, he can do it once. No jumping, though, not even in the show-closing “Jump.”

Roth can do it all, except sing like he did in his vocal prime. This is no revelation. Roth’s voice was never what set him apart. It didn’t need to be. He was the assigned ringleader of the Van Halen party-rock phenomenon. Some 40 years after Van Halen hit it big, his vocal approach is akin to a golfer who’s all over the course. You sort of hope he saves par.

Those who have seen the videos spilling from House of Blues, especially his attack of “Unchained,” have noted this immediately. His band saves such moments with its muscular performance, but Roth’s vocals are frequently washed out.

But as someone far wiser than I once remarked, if you expect someone in his mid-60s can sing as well as he did in his mid-20s, go to Disney.

This show could use some Vegas-style production, honestly, something beyond an Elvis wig you can buy on Fremont Street. Roth has scaled back his investment in this show. The staging is sparse. The LED shows only the live performance, where it would be wild fun to see some vintage Van Halen clips from Dave’s big-hair era. Santana, using the same stage architecture, incorporates Woodstock highlights, dazzling visual elements and his own music videos to great effect.

Roth instead goes for the stripped-down show. He swaps out his jackets and vests onstage, even while his band is playing. It would have been fun to see a coat rack or wardrobe closet onstage, some place for the star to hang during these moments. Set up some mid-show, Diamond Dave outfit reveals, like a guy version of what Cher does at Park MGM.

Anyway … More telling, and we’re serious about this issue, Roth dismissed a pair of massively talented backing vocalists just before the House of Blues run opened. Tyriq Johnson of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns and the Earth Wind & Fire tribute act Serpentine Fire; and Bruce Williams, late of The Temptations, auditioned and were hired, only to be cut just before Roth opened.

This development came to light publicly Saturday night, as the two were special guests in the Lon Bronson Band show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. Bronson, celebrating his band’ s 30th anniversary this year, mentioned that the two singers were originally in Diamond Dave’s show, but were let go.

“That’s straight up, looney-tunes crazy!” Bronson called out as the crowd, full of locals, laughed. “And, his voice sucks. So he goes on that list.”

Those who know Bronson know he is fast to cover the backs of his fellow artists. His onstage comments are nothing new, taken as a piece of comedy city’s entertainment carnival. David Lee Roth can just smile, and dance the night away.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST