Diana Ross returns to Las Vegas Strip for 9 shows in October

Singer Diana Ross performs on the final day of the 21st Annual St. Lucia Jazz festival at Pigeon Island National Landmark, May 13, 2012. (Andrea De Silva/Reuters)

President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer Diana Ross during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Diana Ross’ Strip encore is in the theater of that very name.

Ross returns to Las Vegas in October at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, the resort and promotional partner AEG Presents announced today. Nine dates are scheduled for “Diana Ross: Endless Memories” from Oct. 11-Oct. 28. Tickets ranging from $60.50 to $296 (not including fees) are onsale 10 a.m. Friday.

“I look forward to returning to Vegas, it’s so much fun,” Ross said today in a statement.

Ross has headlined at Venetian Theater three times in similar extended engagements, most recently this past February. She has performed her classics from her days with the Supremes in the 1960s-70s and her several decades as a solo superstar.

Ross has achieved the highest honors of any entertainer, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Grammy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.