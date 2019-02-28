Donny Osmond revealed as Peacock in ‘Masked Singer’

The Peacock turns out to be Donny Osmond on "The Masked Singer." (Facebook)

Las Vegas Strip headliner Donny Osmond has been unmasked.

The famous male mainstay of the Donny & Marie production in the duo’s eponymous theater at Flamingo Las Vegas was indeed the costumed Peacock on the Fox-TV competition show.

Gladys Knight, a former Las Vegas resident, was also unmasked as the Bee. T-Pain was unmasked to be the one-eyed Monster in tonight’s finale.

The format in the eight-show series was for judges Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger to attempt to guess singers’ hidden identities (guest judges included Keenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live,” Joel McHale and comic J.B. Smoove. Nick Cannon hosted.

The performers dropped clues through performances and recorded interviews in each broadcast.

Osmond did not miss any stage time while toggling between tapings in L.A. and the show in Vegas. He told the judges that every night he was done with the show, he flew to Vegas and performed that night.

Clues from last Wednesday’s episode included a cut-away of the Peacock where a pink Flamingo was visible in the background. The character also referred to his “partner” (Marie? Anyone?) and his fans as “soldiers of perfection” (he recorded “Soldier of Love” in 1989). He also said he was known “the most well-rounded of the flock,” a possible reference to the vast Osmond family of entertainers.

DONNY OSMOND

GLADYS KNIGHT

T-PAIN