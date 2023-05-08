Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip

The groove tonight returns to The Venetian Theater in October and November. Indefatigable RB icons Earth, Wind Fire are back on the Strip.

Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated, yet visually effective, promotional photo. The legendary R&B band plays The Venetian Theatre from Wednesday through Saturday. (Jabari Jacobs)

The groove tonight returns to The Venetian Theater in October and November. Indefatigable R&B icons Earth, Wind & Fire are back on the Strip.

The nine shows run Oct. 20-Nov. 4. All performances are at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire is a consistently hot ticket at The Venetian, the band’s Las Vegas residency home. In previous engagements, the band has played such classics as “Fantasy,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove” and “September.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2019.

In 2018, EWF bassist and co-founder Verdine White recalled how the band and resort entered into talks about a series at The Venetian Theatre.

“The Venetian actually came to us, about a year and a half ago, asking about this,” White said. “I really think the reason was because on the show, ‘The Talk,’ they asked the audience, ‘Who would you like to see play Las Vegas? They mentioned Adele and Cher, and then us. The crowd got excited about that. I think someone from The Venetian must have been watching (laughs).”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.