Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
The groove tonight returns to The Venetian Theater in October and November. Indefatigable RB icons Earth, Wind Fire are back on the Strip.
The groove tonight returns to The Venetian Theater in October and November. Indefatigable R&B icons Earth, Wind & Fire are back on the Strip.
The nine shows run Oct. 20-Nov. 4. All performances are at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.
Earth, Wind & Fire is a consistently hot ticket at The Venetian, the band’s Las Vegas residency home. In previous engagements, the band has played such classics as “Fantasy,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove” and “September.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2019.
In 2018, EWF bassist and co-founder Verdine White recalled how the band and resort entered into talks about a series at The Venetian Theatre.
“The Venetian actually came to us, about a year and a half ago, asking about this,” White said. “I really think the reason was because on the show, ‘The Talk,’ they asked the audience, ‘Who would you like to see play Las Vegas? They mentioned Adele and Cher, and then us. The crowd got excited about that. I think someone from The Venetian must have been watching (laughs).”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.
Earth Wind & Fire at The Venetian Theatre
When:
All shows 8:30 p.m.:
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Tickets: Wtart at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
Tickets: start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire’s limited engagement at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie® Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT.
The nine shows going on sale are:
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023