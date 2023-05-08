78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 9:17 am
 
Updated May 8, 2023 - 9:59 am
Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during s ...
Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire are shown on stage during sound check at Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated, ye ...
Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated, yet visually effective, promotional photo. The legendary R&B band plays The Venetian Theatre from Wednesday through Saturday. (Jabari Jacobs)

The groove tonight returns to The Venetian Theater in October and November. Indefatigable R&B icons Earth, Wind & Fire are back on the Strip.

The nine shows run Oct. 20-Nov. 4. All performances are at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Earth, Wind & Fire is a consistently hot ticket at The Venetian, the band’s Las Vegas residency home. In previous engagements, the band has played such classics as “Fantasy,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove” and “September.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2019.

In 2018, EWF bassist and co-founder Verdine White recalled how the band and resort entered into talks about a series at The Venetian Theatre.

“The Venetian actually came to us, about a year and a half ago, asking about this,” White said. “I really think the reason was because on the show, ‘The Talk,’ they asked the audience, ‘Who would you like to see play Las Vegas? They mentioned Adele and Cher, and then us. The crowd got excited about that. I think someone from The Venetian must have been watching (laughs).”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
2
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
3
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
4
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
5
Raiders’ defense overhauled, but still work in progress
Raiders’ defense overhauled, but still work in progress
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Extended stay: Two stars announce new Vegas residency dates
Extended stay: Two stars announce new Vegas residency dates
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour leaves open Vegas residency
Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ tour leaves open Vegas residency
Smokey Robinson cruising back to the Strip
Smokey Robinson cruising back to the Strip
As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, U2 adds more dates
As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, U2 adds more dates
BattleBots extend Vegas bash to Labor Day
BattleBots extend Vegas bash to Labor Day