Elvis Costello’s Wynn Las Vegas appearances called off

Musician Elvis Costello poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Elvis Costello, the pioneer of the new-wave movement in the late-1970s, has spiked a half-dozen scheduled shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. All of Costello’s scheduled shows on the “Now/Not Now” extended engagement, which was to open Feb. 28, have been called off.

The hotel issued the following statement today via e-mail: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the performances of Elvis Costello & The Imposters scheduled for February 28 and March 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10 at the Encore Theatre inside the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada have been cancelled. Ticket purchasers may receive a full refund from their point of purchase.”

The dates were pulled off the Wynn Las Vegas website earlier today, and no return dates have been announced or posted for Costello.

The resort company has been rocked by sexual misconduct allegation against founder Steve Wynn, which surfaced last week in an extensive story published by the Wall Street Journal.

Engagements by Mel Brooks, Diana Ross, John Fogerty and Paul Anka remain listed on the Wynn ticket website, though a source familiar with the Fogerty production said Wednesday that his return to Encore has been thrown into doubt because of the reporting of Wynn’s past conduct. Fogerty is still listed on the company website for his dates in May and October.

Costello most recently played the Strip in March 2014, backed by the Roots for a two-night, sold-out engagement opening Brooklyn Bowl.

