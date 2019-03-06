Film sparks calls to close Michael Jackson show on Las Vegas Strip

Singer-songwriter Jewel, third from left, with Cirque performers during rehearsal Thursday, March 1, 2018, for Cirque du Soleil's "One Night for One Drop" show in Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay. The annual benefit show raises money for One Drop Foundation which brings clean water to communities around the world. This year's show, based on the life of Jewel, will take place Friday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The explosive, unsettling HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” has forged a re-examination of Michael Jackson’s legacy and initiated calls for the Cirque du Soliel production “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay to be shut down.

A Care2 petition now circulating online demands, “It’s Time Mandalay Bay Stop Making Money of Alleged Child Molester Michael Jackson.” The site’s listed goal of supporters is 10,000. At this writing, more than 3,500 have listed their names.

Cirque du Soleil officials responded to that petition and widespread outrage over the allegations in the film by saying, “Because of current legal proceedings involving one of our partners, we will not comment on this situation.”

Those legal proceedings are related to the Jackson family, which is suing HBO for $100 million over allegations spelled out in “Leaving Neverland.” The family has referred to the film as a “public lynching.” The Jackson estate is partners in the Cirque show, which launched at Mandalay Bay in February 2013.

The two-part documentary, which first aired on Sunday and Monday nights, focuses on a detailed chronicle of alleged sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who gained notoriety as talented dancers as little boys who befriended Jackson in the 1980s and 1990s.

Robson danced with Jackson during Jackson’s world tours and today is a renowned choreographer who has worked with Britney Spears and ‘NSync. Safechuck was featured in Jackson’s famous Pepsi TV commercial and is now out of show business.

Now adults, the two men came forward to contribute to the documentary after years of denying Jackson had committed any wrongdoing. They both recount alleged instances of sexual acts with Jackson from when they were little boys into their early teens.

Two other major stage shows feature Jackson characters. “MJ Live” at The Strat is a full-scale concert tribute to Jackson. “Legends in Concert” at the newly minted Legends In Concert Theater at Tropicana, rotates a Jackson character into its lineup of superstars.

The character has not been featured onstage in the show at the Trop but was onstage late last year at Flamingo Las Vegas and is still featured in videos on Legends’ official website.

Officials from the “MJ Live” and “Legends” shows have declined comment on how, or if, they plan to address the fallout from “Leaving Neverland.”

