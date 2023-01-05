‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ latest Strip show to shut down

“FSL,” a mix of hip-hop, improv and dance, opened Nov. 10. The show will have run for about 2 1/2 months.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, performs alongside cast members Kaila Mullady, left, and Jay C. Ellis at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, performs alongside cast members Kaila Mullady, left, at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, poses for pictures before performing with the cast at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“Freestyle Love Supreme” is the latest production show to be undercut in a turbulent Las Vegas entertainment market. The show conceived by Broadway great and production visionary Lin-Manuel Miranda closes Jan. 29 at The Venetian’s Summit Showroom.

A high-velocity mix of improv comedy hip-hop and dance, “FLS” opened Nov. 10. The show will have run for about 2 1/2 months. The engagement had originally been scheduled at least through the end of April.

“FLS” joins “Bat Out of Hell — The Musical” at Paris Las Vegas, “Extravaganza” at Horseshoe (formerly Bally’s), Xavier Mortimer’s magic show at The Strat Theater and “Legends in Concert” at Tropicana among Strip production shows to shut down entering 2023. Mortimer and “Legends” are pursuing new venues for 2023.

The Venetian announced the closing in a statement issued Thursday: “The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme has delighted audiences since November with its witty and light-hearted improv comedy and will conclude its current run on January 29. In the last few months, they’ve quickly stolen our hearts and become part of The Venetian family.”

No formal reason was given, but fewer than 60 tickets are sold for the Jan. 29 finale, according to the venue’s Ticketmaster seating chart.

The hotel left open a return, saying, “We can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for this talented group and are hopeful for a return to the mics in The Summit Showroom in the near future.” How such a return would be achieved was not specified, though in these instances a new marketing strategy is among the topics reviewed.

The Venetian specifically thanked Miranda, who co-created the show in 2004, before he developed “Hamilton” and “In The Heights.” Miranda conceived the show along with freestyle hip-hop innovator Anthony Veneziale and director Thomas Kail.

Miranda is to appear in the show 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and 7 p.m. Jan 14, though the first two shows are only about half-sold out. Miranda was also onstage Nov. 16-17, just after the show’s premiere. In an interview Nov. 17,

Miranda said he was excited about taking on the challenge of producing a Vegas show.

“It’s an it’s incredible heritage, and the fact that it’s a place where you and your fan base can really find each other is really special,” Miranda said. “That’s what’s really exciting about the promise of Las Vegas. I’m hoping that ‘Freestyle’ can find that space in the same way, and word will spread just from the experience folks have at the show.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.