‘Fuerza Bruta’ ready for a fast, fun opening on Las Vegas Strip

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Diqui James, creative and artistic director of "Fuerza Bruta," talks about the show outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" performs on a mylar suspended pool as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members in "Fuerza Bruta" perform as part of a media preview at the show's tent outside of the Excalibur in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The show, which takes place inside of a tent, has no central stage and instead offers a 360-degree interactive experience to the standing crowd. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Diqui James describes the “Fuerza Bruta” tent as “strong, elusive, where people don’t know where they are.”

His show, too, fits that description.

James is creative and artistic director of this tented spectacle, which opens Thursday night for a six-month run in the open lot on the east side of Excalibur. The show performed a dazzling, 30-minute segment Wednesday.

This was an aggressive half hour.

Acrobats swam across a clear-plastic tarp above the crowd, which stands throughout. They slammed guests over the head with (harmless) Styrofoam rectangles, which exploded into confetti. They were suspended by blasts of air in a plexiglass tube, and danced through the happy demolition of a stage set made to look like a studio apartment.

James brought the similarly fashioned “De La Guarda” to the Rio in the fall of 2000. That show ran for about a year, leading to the creation of “Fuerza Bruta” in Buenos Aires in 2003. The New York version of the show has lured such celebs as Usher (who recorded “Scream” amid the artists), Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Jim Carrey, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, Madonna, Jimmy Page and Kanye West.

The production is malleable, complex, in the round and all over the place. Don’t try sitting — there are no seats — and be ready to participate.

”From a production point of view, this is a very particular show,” James says. “A lot of things need to come together. We are doing a show where rhythm is important, it’s manic with a lot of machinery and music that keeps music at a good pace.”

Though decidedly edgy — at least judging from Wednesday’s preview — the show is all-ages, and the club crowd should like it.

“This is a show for a young crowd, those who don’t have a show, that anyone can enjoy,” James says. “If you are a young guy and girl coming to party, this is the show you want to see.”

Shin shines

“America’s Got Talent” champion of “Champions” Shin Lim has added another set of dates for his residency at Terry Fator Theater at the Mirage: Aug. 30-Sept. 2. Tickets are on sale now. His previously announced dates are May 31 – June 2 & July 26 – 28.

‘Spinal Tap’ at 35

The satirical rockumentary “This is Spinal Tap” celebrates its 35th anniversary this week. This demarcation reminds of the wordless, but inspired, appearance by Paul Shortino of “Raiding The Rock Vault” as Duke Fame. Shortino still owns the white suit, and he can also still sell out the EnormoDome.

No costume-change action

During a phone chat Wednesday with John Oates, I mentioned that I’d just spoken to Robbie Williams on Tuesday and that Williams had promised multiple costume changes during his residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Oh?” Oates said, laughing. “Well, Hall & Oates have no costume changes. We have no dancers, no big production. It’s just a kick-a— band and all the music is live, no tracks at all.”

The duo play the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 20, 22 and 23.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave and frequenter Kenny Davidsen celebrates his sixth anniversary at Tuscany Suites at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The them is songs about working — think “Working For The Weekend,” “9 to 5,” “Morning Train,” and anything by the Police and Carpenters. Dennis Blair and David Ramirez fill out the core band with bunch of great singers. Get there early, the place fills quick and no cover charge.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.