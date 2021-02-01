Garth Brooks reschedules Allegiant Stadium show again

Garth Brooks, who says, “You’re going in there wanting to be the best show that’s been in that stadium,” has rescheduled his Allegiant Stadium debut.

Blake Shelton, left, and Garth Brooks perform "Dive Bar" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks’ show at Allegiant Stadium has been moved once more, to July 10.

Brooks’ concert had been scheduled for Feb. 27. It is still set to be the first live music show in the venue.

Brooks reportedly sold more than 65,000 tickets in an hour and 15 minutes in the original on-sale for the show, which was first booked Aug. 22. The two dates were moved back because of COVID public-gathering restrictions. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the July concert.

“You’re going in there wanting to be the best show that’s been in that stadium. That’s what we’ll do, and that’s what other artists are doing,” Brooks said during an online news conference in July, when the original date was moved from August to February. “They’re bringing their A game and they’re trying to blow that stadium apart. If you’re first, if you’re ninth or you’re 20th, you want to be the best show in that stadium.

“That’s the consolation we’ll take in there, and remember — you’re getting to play in a freakin’ stadium, in Vegas.”

Of Allegiant Stadium, Brooks said, “It’s going to be the coolest gig on the planet. Anybody who has seen that stadium, either from the air or from the road, that may be one of the coolest-looking structures in this country … When you pass it, you go, ‘Oooh, I want to play that thing.’ ”

Brooks played the Thomas & Mack Center for four shows in August 1998. He sold all 72,076 tickets in an hour, keeping the ticket price to $20 apiece.

Brooks also starred in a critically and commercially successful run at Encore Theater from 2009-2014. He most recently played four shows at the just-opened T-Mobile Arena in June and July 2016.

Brooks remains the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. The country superstar is one of five artists who will receive a Kennedy Center Honor this year, joining choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke.

In November, after being honored with the Billboard Music Icon Award, Brooks released two new albums, his 12th studio album, “FUN” and live album “Triple Live Deluxe.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.