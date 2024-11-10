Garth Brooks tells fans he might move out of the country

Garth Brooks says his wife, Trisha Yearwood, loves Ireland and wants to move there.

Garth Brooks speaks during a news conference ahead of his "Garth Brooks/PLUS ONE" residency at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Garth Brooks is not finished with his “Plus One” residency at the Colosseum, but he’s hinted that he might be done living in the U.S.

Brooks said during his Facebook Live chat show Inside Studio G on Oct. 28 that he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, are contemplating a move to Ireland. The couple were taken by the country in a 2022 visit, when he headlined a series of shows in Dublin.

Brooks used his nickname for Yearwood when discussing the possible relocation. His comments were near the end of the 32-minute livestream.

“Actually, The Queen is pushing hard for that house over there,” the “Friends in Low Places” hit-maker said during the live chat, in which he addresses fans from his recording studio. “I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends, so we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her.”

Brooks’ comments about moving to Ireland were in response to a fan asking the superstar about a return to the country. The discussion arrives in the wake of assault charges leveled against him in October by a former stylist who claims she was the victim of a “painful and traumatic” attack by the country superstar.

The ex-employee says she was raped once by Brooks while on a work trip.

According to her lawsuit, the woman identified as “Jane Roe” began working for Brooks in 2017. She was originally hired by Yearwood in 1999. Roe claims Brooks raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in May 2019, as Brooks was scheduled to tape a tribute performance at the Grammy Awards show. The two had traveled together on a private jet.

The alleged incident occurred in 2019.

Brooks has aggressively denied the charges.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” Brooks said in a statement as news of the civil suit broke. “It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.” He called the allegations an attempt to extort him for “hush money.”

Brooks has since identified the employee by name in court documents, though she is identified as “Jane Roe” in media reports.

Brooks’ attorneys, O’Melveny & Myers of Los Angeles, moved from state court in California to federal court on Thursday. A hearing is set for downtown Los Angeles on the morning of Dec. 9.

Brooks will be closing out his next set of shows in Las Vegas at that time. His “Plus One” production is scheduled to close March 9. He and Yearwood also reportedly sold his estate in Brentwood, Tenn. for $3.33 million, just after the lawsuit was made public in October.

Brooks is also about to close out his Studio G livestream, saying over the summer he would end the series around Christmas.

Cool Hang Alert

Giving a lot of lead time to The Alxandr Experience, a live R&B performance, at 814 Third speakeasy inside District North at 814 S. 3rd Street at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 (with a complimentary appetizer buffet at 7:30 p.m.).

This is the former Eclipse Theater, and after that, the former Art Houz Theaters in downtown Las Vegas. The 814 Third speakeasy sits inside District North, the main theater building. Tickets are $30 for two – the tables are set for two guest – with a two-drink minimum. Go to tickettailor.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.