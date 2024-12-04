George Strait-inspired display of veterans’ art opens on Las Vegas Strip

The exhibit of wounded veterans’ art opens a day before National Finals Rodeo and several days before George Strait’s concert at Allegiant Stadium.

George Strait, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, performs during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Strait’s legendary hits are the inspiration for an art exhibition spotlighting the work of 13 wounded veterans and as many songs.

The “Wish I Could Say: A Journey of Healing with ‘Cowboys and Dreamers’” exhibition at Fontainebleau pairs the vets with songs from Strait’s new album of the same name. Each track is transformed into a personalized piece of art, using blank guitars as canvases.

The project is a collaboration between the generational country superstar and CreatiVets, a nonprofit organization empowering wounded veterans through arts and music. The display runs from noon Wednesday through Dec. 14 on the resort’s casino floor, between the Collins lobby bar and Maison Alaïa retail store.

The show premieres the day before the opening of National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center. Strait headlines Allegiant Stadium for the first time Saturday night. Selections from ”Cowboys and Dreamers” will be featured in the show.

Strait is the only resident headliner at T-Mobile Arena. His “Strait To Vegas” weekend series ran for 36 dates from April 2016-December 2022.

In the Fontainebleau display, each veteran selected a song that resonates emotionally, working closely with CreatiVets mentors to interpret and visualize the music’s themes and emotions.

From a news release announcing the exhibition: “The result is a collection of 13 intricately designed guitars, each telling a unique story of personal struggle, triumph, and healing.”

Fontainebleau Senior Vice President of Entertainment Fedor Banuchi says the resort “has been the home to many ‘firsts.’” The Strait-inspired show is among them. The exec relates, “Like George’s songs, each of these guitars tells a story, and we can’t wait for our guests to learn more about the heroes that have brought those stories to life.”

