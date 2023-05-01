Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan

Greg Maddux says an MLB team would follow the popularity of the Raiders, Golden Knights and Aces.

The Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas is rife — rife, I tell you! — with transportation issues.

Greg Maddux also has travel concerns. His own. And he’s happy about a big-league team planning to move to his hometown.

“I love baseball, and it’d be nice not to have to get on a plane to go watch a game,” Maddux said Sunday on the blue carpet at the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament at Circa’s Legacy Club. “I’d love to see major league baseball in Las Vegas. I’m looking forward to it.”

The poker event was to support Maddux’s Baller Dream Foundation, run by his daughter, Paige Maddux. The Foundation provides financial aid to and community programming for families experiencing a cancer diagnosis.

Ex Major League stars Roger Clemens, Frank Thomas Goose Gossage, Derrek Lee, Shane Victorino and Jake Arrieta were among the participants. Circa co-owner Derek Stevens, ex-Broncos offensive lineman Evan Mathis, Raiders punter A.J. Cole, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, former Golden Knights captain Deryk Engelland and Vikings center Garrett Bradbury also participated.

Maddux is a 1995 World Series champ, four-time Cy Young Award winner and Professional Baseball Hall of Famer. He rose to superstar status primarily during his days with the Cubs and Braves.

Maddux is also a Las Vegas resident who grew up here, a Valley High grad who has only watched his hometown blossom. He checked out the Vegas horizon from Circa’s 60th-floor vantage point.

“I looked north and see where I grew up, and then I looked south, where my parents moved us, to the west, where we live now,” Maddux said. “When you see the whole city, you reflect back. It brings back a lot of memories.”

Those memories were not of major league sports in Las Vegas. Now it seems it’s only a matter of time before the A’s move to town, and LeBron James has said publicly he wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The Raiders, Golden Knights (who have again advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoff) and WNBA champion Aces have shown Vegas belongs in the bigs.

“Everybody loves the Knights and Raiders and the Aces,” Maddux said. “Why not bring in baseball as well?”

Stevens goes to bat

The co-owner of Circa, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate also had a stake in pro baseball in Las Vegas. Lest we forget, Stevens owned the Las Vegas 51s from 2008-2013. He’s also been an aggressive advocate of presenting sports as entertainment, with games playing to revelers at Stadium Swim, and the majestic LED-screen layout at Circa Sportsbook.

The resort visionary’s message has sparked Vegas’s refurbished image as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World.

“I’ve been of the same mindset going back to when I own the triple-A team,” Stevens said just before the poker event. “I’ve always thought baseball could could make it in Vegas, I think I think baseball will have a tremendous impact.”

Stevens said the team’s 81 home dates will take up dates with “it’s a little bit of a slower time in Vegas.”

“I think Major League Baseball will make it, and I’m very enthusiastic about the A’s coming coming to Las Vegas,” Stevens said.

The resort operator attended a Feb. 1 meeting among north Strip and downtown officials reviewing the A’s plans for a stadium site. Those original concepts incluced the Las Vegas Festival Grounds property on the corner southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The A’s have since entered into an agreement with Station Casinos to purchase 49 acres at Tropicana and Dean Martin, the former Wild Wild West sire.

“It’s a good start. You’ve gotta get the land in place, first,” Stevens said. “There’s a few other things that have to be worked out, but if it doesn’t work out in that space, it’s gonna work out somewhere else.”

Expect Stevens to partner with the Athletics upon their relocation.

“We absolutely will. We love what we’ve done with other sports teams here, it’s had a big impact on our business,” said Stevens, who has held Golden Knights and Raiders watch parties at his Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. “We’re obviously a bit more sports-oriented than other casinos. That’s why we’re very enthusiastic about Major League Baseball coming here.”

A’s-plus idea

Invite Maddux to throw out the first pitch of the team’s Las Vegas home opener.

What works in Vegas

“Rouge,” the adult comedy revue at The Strat Theater, celebrated its year anniversary last month. This show is daring, frisky, funny … And, it sells.

Tease this …

A triumvirate of famous “legacy” rockers are expected to add or announce dates at The Strat, and soon. “Legacy” to mean they have hits from previous decades.

Cool Hang Alert

“Joiful Jazz Wednesdays” starring the Jazz Outreach Initiative “JOI” Jazz Orchestra, performers every first and third Wednesday of the month, beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is a show loaded with original, big-band compositions and unique arrangements from some of the city’s top players.

