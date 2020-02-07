Gwen Stefani cancels second Las Vegas Strip performance

Gwen Stefani has called out of her Saturday night appearance at Zappos Theater. The show was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Gwen Stefani and Guillermo Rodriguez (in banana suit) are shown at Zappos Theater on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Gabe Ginsburg)

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood headliner Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

For the second consecutive night, Gwen Stefani is too ill to perform at Zappos Theater and has called out of Saturday night’s show. The performance was to be a return to her “Just A Girl” residency at the Planet Hollywood venue.

Stefani also called out of Friday’s show. The singer once more took to her social media pages, posting to Twitter: “I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase.”

Stefani said in a separate post: “I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon.”

Neither Stefani nor her reps have offered details of the superstar’s illness. She still is scheduled to perform Wednesday at Zappos Theater and in dates through the end of the month. The Wednesday show is nearly sold out, with fewer than 10 tickets available at this writing.

Stefani previously canceled a performance at Zappos Theater because of illness on July 24. She also was a late scratch from the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala in April 2017, for what her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, described as a ruptured eardrum on her flight from L.A. to Las Vegas.

The hit-filled, lavishly produced “Just a Girl,” residency is scheduled to to close May 16, nearly two years after opening on June 27, 2018.

