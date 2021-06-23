‘Has-been’ fan at Knights game, new headliner at Resorts World

A name for the Rogers Entertainment Center is expected soon. So is the next headliner at Resorts World.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perch at T-Mobile Arena, site of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinals between the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens, which the Knights would lose ignominiously, 4-1..

Moments ago, I just walked through the nightclub here and wondered it’s not called the Hyde-Away.

I’m an idea guy.

Earlier I happened upon Rory Reid, the former Clark County Commissioner and 2010 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, entering the building. I told him I was covering the scene for newsmakers and he said, “Keep looking. I’m a has-been.” Oh, never. Reid is a brilliant person and a great man, currently president of The Rogers Foundation.

Support him, and Beverly Rogers’ organization, which is building Rogers Entertainment Center next to The Writer’s Block book store and coffee house on the corner of 6th Street and Bonneville Avenue. We’re expecting an name announcement of this civic venue the first week of July.

That’s what we mean when we say VegasVille is a small town.

We are the World

A cascade of show announcements hit us Tuesday as we toured Resorts World Las Vegas. As we stopped at the entrance of The Theater at Resorts World (not to be confused with the Theater at at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas) AEG Presents Las Vegas Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds let it slip that he’d just secured another headliner for the venue. I asked, “Comedian?” and he just smirked. Hard to tell.

No contracts have been inked, as of yet, for this superstar, or superstar band, or hologram effect. Always with the unsigned contracts. Somewhere, out in the ether, is a stack of unsigned contracts, which will crash upon us by the end of July.

GoGo’s show-show

The GoGo’s are booked for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at The Venetian Theatre. Shows are at 8 p.m., so count it down elsewhere. Tickets are $45 (not including fees) onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com or at any Venetian box office.

This is the full band, which is among the 2021 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Anyone who argues against that honor never saw the band tear through “Head Over Heels” in 2001 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, BUT I digress …

Pitbull to Zappos

Mr. Worldwide and nonstop purveyor of the party Pitbull returns to Zappos Theater at 9 p.m. Sept. 21. Tickets onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com (no price points listed). Pitbull will play the hits, and also pull from his upcoming, English-language album, its title not yet announced.

‘Infamous’ action

Andrew Schulz makes his debut at The Venetian Theatre on Oct. 2. “The Infamous Tour” stop is onsale 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster (be up at 10 a.m. Friday if you want to plan your Vegas entertainment calendar). Schulz is host of the four-part “Schulz Saves America” on Netflix.

Femmes at 40

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes are headlining the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 9. Tickets onsale at (you guessed it) 10 a.m. Friday. Violent Femmes are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

As band bassist Brian Ritchie says in a statement, “Can’t be hermits forever. Violent Femmes re-enter the big bad world they sing about. We are happy to crawl out of our hole just in time to celebrate 40 years as a band.”

Not so Reckless

Vegas rocker Michael Shapiro shed his Reckless in Vegas act for a night Monday at The Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan. His Many Miles Away band cooked up a tight 40-minute set. This is Shapiro with Miles Schon (son of Journey legend Neal Schon) on guitar, Trey Ordaz on bass and Reckless drummer Jack E. Roth. Shapiro is excited especially about “Can You Feel Me,” which has a path to a network-TV series. An album of the material unveiled at the Cosmo is planned for the fall.

Look for this …

We hear that another “name” headliner is about to leave a Caesars Entertainment property. Probably being made public Thursday. Mac King, who opened at Excalibur on Tuesday, has left Harrah Showroom. Xavier Mortimer, late of Bally’s, is headed for The Strat Showroom, opening July 1. Both magicians announced those moves this month.

Opium update-ium

Probably a September relaunch for “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan. And it will be a major feat to couple the show’s return with the launch of the accompanying, complementary-themed restaurant. But as they say, Ross is boss. I think they say that. But I’m wagering he can get it done.

Assembly required

Raiders owner Mark Davis will get his wish whenever Siegel’s Bagelmania revises its menu. Davis’ wants his namesake sandwich served disassembled, so you can build it on-site. Sort of like Allegiant Stadium, I guess.

The Davis sandwich is extra lean, thin-sliced corned beef, horseradish and deli mustard on rye. Stack it any way you like.

Cool Hang Alert

It’s hot outside, but it’s cool downstairs. We speak of the Underground Speakeasy at The Mob Museum is filled to the rim, as it were, with classic-Vegas acts from 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

This month’s lineup: The Old Fashions (July 2), Red Penny Arcade (July 3), Nieve Malandra (July 9), The Volsteads (July 16), Colte Julian (July 17), Shaun DeGraff (July 23), Amanda King (July 24), Malandra (July 30) and DeGraff. Cover charge is “no,” but the tip jar is open.

