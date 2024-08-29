Howie Mandel is an ‘AGT’ superstar, playing Elvis’ theater

Howie Mandel Mandel says he is excited the “AGT Superstars” played Vegas, even though it closed in two years.

Rapper Nas performs at Hip-Hop 50 Live, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Content Development Dan Bernbach, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, comedian Howie Mandel and TV entertainment entrepreneur/TV host Simon Cowell pose for photos on the stage for "America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live!" at Luxor on March 12, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Howie Mandel speaks as he appears as a live hologram in a Proto device during an in interview with the Review-Journal at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Howie Mandel arrives at a taping of "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" season one on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President of Content Development Dan Bernbach, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, comedian Howie Mandel and TV entertainment entrepreneur/TV host Simon Cowell pose for photos with the cast of "America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live!" at Luxor on March 12, 2022. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for "America's Got Talent Live!")

Howie Mandel arrives for a live broadcast of "America's Got Talent" Season 18 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Las Vegas has become the graduate course for “America’s Got Talent.” It’s a tough assignment, and there is no Golden Buzzer.

As an example, the high caliber of the show’s alumni performing in Las Vegas helped thwart “AGT’s” own “America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” at Luxor. That show, with its cast of “AGT” champs and finalists, closed in May after a 2½-year run.

It became quickly apparent that “AGT Superstars” was competing against performers the NBC show had made famous. Such “AGT” champions as Mat Franco, Shin Lim and Terry Fator have been Las Vegas theater headliners for years.

Comic great Howie Mandel has noticed this trend for nearly 15 years. The show’s longest-running judge, dating to June 2010, is returning to the Las Vegas stage himself on Saturday at Westgate’s International Theater, the room where an all-time superstar — Elvis — once held forth.

Mandel says he is excited the “Superstars” show took a shot on the Strip, he understands the “AGT” saturation in Las Vegas.

“You can see that ‘AGT’ is there, anyhow, without it being in one show,” Mandel says. “If you drive down the Strip, and we’ve talked about this before, and you look at every headliner, I promise you they have something to do with ‘AGT.’ They’ve either appeared, or tried to get on the show.”

And imagine assembling a roster of those Strip headliners, such as Franco, Lim, Fator, Piff the Magic Dragon, Tape Face and Jabbawockeez (yep, Season 2, 2007, the year Fator won), for a single “AGT Superstars” residency production. You would have a hit show that wouldn’t have to fight for tickets against other “AGT” stars.

Even without the “Superstars” show, Las Vegas is still a destination for “AGT” winners — though the first-place prize of a Vegas appearance is no longer part winnings.

“I can tell you, in doing ‘AGT’ this long, we ask, ‘What’s the dream?’” Mandel says. “And they go, ‘Well, to win the million dollars, but also to have our own headlining show in Las Vegas.’ My last Golden Buzzer was for a Japanese dance troupe that wants a room in Las Vegas.”

So watch for Airfootworks, which won the first season of “Japan’s Got Talent” last year.

Mandel’s own history in Las Vegas dates to the first major gig he ever performed as a stand-up, opening for Diana Ross at Caesars Palace’s Circus Maximus in 1981. Gene Simmons was involved in Ross’ life, as he would be in 1981. The two were dating. Simmons caught Mandel on “The Merv Griffin Show” and called the young comic, offering, “You’re funny. Would you mind opening up for my girlfriend in Las Vegas?”

“I didn’t even know what he really meant. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend,” Mandel says. “I was such a newbie. I said, ‘Who’s your girlfriend?’ It turned out it was Diana Ross.”

Mandel wasn’t an instant hit.

“The audience wasn’t thrilled with me,” he says with a laugh. “But throughout the years, they got to know me and like me and support me. I can’t think of a better place to spend Labor Day Weekend than in Vegas, doing stand-up.”

Carlos sidelined

Back issues have benched Carlos Santana for his upcoming run at House of Blues from Sept. 25-Oct. 6. Santana’s wife and drumming virtuoso, Cindy Blackman Santana, announced the cancellation on social media.

The guitar legend, who turned 77 last month, is undergoing a “corrective procedure” and is expected back Oct. 30.

The Nas-Harmonic

At a glance, it seems a rare experience for dozens of local musicians (and also scores of hip-hop fans), as members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic backing rap star Nas at Encore Theater this weekend. The performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

But Nas has sought classical players this summer to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Illmatic, one of the most influential rap albums ever. In July, the 50-year-old recording star performed the album with the National Symphony Orchestra at Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia.

In 2018, Nas’s Kennedy Center performance of the album with the NSO was broadcast on PBS.

But this show is uncommon in the marriage of rap and classical instrumentation on the Strip, with more than 30 players filling the stage for a full run of the album. “N.Y. State of Mind,” “The World Is Yours,” “Memory Lane (Sittin’ in Da Park),” and “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” are all planned in the customized production.

The rapper and Philharmonic will also delve into some covers; Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” is expected.

The Las Vegas players are up for the assignment. As violin great De Ann Letourneau says, Vegas musicians are known for their artistic dexterity.

“Most of the players in the Philharmonic, we play for everybody, from Celine to the Eagles to Adele, we have the Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns guys. I mean, we’re all over the map,” Letourneau says. “It’s like, everybody’s a show player. We’re gonna be better than half the orchestra that Nas has worked with, because we do this kind of music. It’s going to be great.”

Cool Hang Alert

A blanket endorsement for performances at Fat Cat at Downtown Grand. Finally made it there for Ted Sablay’s show Tuesday night, and the place delivers. Very cool New Orleans-club vibe, sound works well in a room that is in its second after-market design (it was the hotel’s comedy venue for a time). It manages an inventive menu (artichoke, olive and onion focaccia and the charcuterie plates are recommended), and specialty cocktails (available in mocktail form).

Just a $5 cover, so consume and tip to support the band, and know that Pepe Jimenez and Groove Culture are booked 9 p.m. Thursday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.