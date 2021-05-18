Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas

Jennifer Hall of Chubbuck, Idaho hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Westgate Las Vegas. (Westgate Las Vegas)

A tourist from Idaho found the slots at Westgate Las Vegas were no … small potatoes.

The woman, identified as Jennifer Hall of Chubbuck, Idaho, hit for $1,253,701 on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine at the hotel at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She spent less than four minutes at the machine, according to hotel officials. Hall and her husband arrived in Las Vegas on Monday. The couple had planned to visit the Texas panhandle. Instead, they made an abrupt decision to visit Vegas. Jackpot, as we say.

