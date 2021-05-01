‘In minutes,’ Bruno Mars sells out six shows at Park Theater

Bruno Mars’ return July 3 is the first show at Park Theater since 311 headlined the venue March 13, 2020.

Bruno Mars issued a statement Friday night, saying, “What can I tell ya? That boy HOT!”

I can tell ya that Mars was referring to himself. The heat reference sparked by his selling out all six of his Park Theater dates in July. The shows went onsale at 10 a.m. Friday. The announcement of the half-dozen shows sold out came about 10 hours later, but the company said the shows were wiped out “in minutes.”

Mars’ first two shows are Fourth of July weekend. The others are July 9-10, and July 23-24. The only way to buy into the show now is through MGM Resorts’ “A Trip To Mars” VIP packages. For example, the “24 Karat Gold” package starts at $6,529 and includes four VIP banquettes with VIP entry; and three nights in an MGM Resorts “super” suite at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, Park MGM/NoMad or MGM Grand.

Packages are also available at $3,199 (“Upscale Funk”) and $2,499 (“When I Was Your Suite”). Check MGMResorts.com for details.

Mars is the first resident headliner on the Strip to return after the pandemic shutdown. Park Theater has been dark since the 311 shows March 11-13, 2020. Lady Gaga, Cher and Aerosmith are all expected to announce their returns to the theater this year.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.