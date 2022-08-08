International pub for Vegas club selling Prince Harry’s underwear

Former dancer Carrie Royale reports she was at the party in the Encore resort suite when Harry stripped nude. Now she’s putting his black briefs up for auction.

Arriving passengers waiting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 of McCarran International Airport were greeted Monday, Aug. 27, 2012, by a video sign alluding to Prince Harry's visit to Las Vegas. The sign is part of a new advertising campaign by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Prince Harry speaks at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A promotional image of the auction of Prince Harry's underwear at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas. (Larry Flynt's Hustler club)

The exterior of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is shown on Feb. 11, 2021. The club is hosting an auction for what is reported to be Prince Harry's underwear 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Review-Journal file)

One man’s forgotten skivvies are another man’s publicity prop.

The briefs that Prince Harry purportedly left behind at his infamous “Hangover”-styled party at Wynn Las Vegas a decade ago will be auctioned Thursday night at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club. Bids will also be taken online (go to vegashustlerclub.com for details).

The former adult dancer known as Carrie Royale, legal name of Carrie Reichart, has long reported she was at the party in the Wynn resort suite when Harry stripped nude during a game of strip billiards. Photos of the escapade went around the world in August 2012.

Royale is now offering the item for auction at the Flynt club, with the live auction starting 10 p.m. Thursday. The former stripper is seeking at least $1 million. Bidding is expected to open at $10,000.

Royale has consistently claimed that Harry gave her the underwear that night in the Wynn VIP suite (there is no tag or logo on the briefs). Security officials had invited her to the event. As chronicled in January 2015, Royale stripped down to those very briefs in an event at Harry Mohney’s Erotic Heritage Museum.

The dancer then donated the underwear to the museum, where they have been displayed since, along with the bathing suit and dress Royale wore that day and night.

Hustler Club operator Jason Mohney is confident of the item’s authenticity.

“I’ve seen the pictures,” Mohney said Monday morning. “There is visual evidence of her carrying the underwear.”

The item’s existence in Vegas has not been kept secret.

“It’s been displayed at Harry (Mohney’s) museum for years, and nobody questioned it,”said Royale’s publicist, Al Taylor, who led the effort to stage the auction. “Carrie actually wore them onstage. If (Prince) Harry wanted to say something wasn’t real, he would have said it then.”

Also, Royale says it is “rumored” Harry visited the Hustler club on that trip lo so many years ago. No actual verification of that visit. Royale herself has performed in the club, offering private dances during the weekend in ’15 when she donated the underwear.

If and when the bidding for all three items surpasses $800,000, a bottle of 1996 Dom Pérignon Rose, wrapped in 24-karat gold, will be offered in the auction lot.

Royale will be on hand Thursday night (her pre-event news conference at the club is Wednesday afternoon). A Hustler-branded, step-and-repeat is being planned in this hastily organized garment sale.

Mohney says some of the money culled from the sale will be donated to Harry and Meghan’s Beverly Hills-based Archwell charity. This would be an unprecedented philanthropic gesture, to put it mildly.

“I am holding the auction to help remind Harry of his fun side, the side that his wife Meghan has tried to control,” Royale said in a statement. “But beware, that wild side can come out at any time, especially when Harry visits Vegas next.”

The message is, keep track of your personal items, at all times, when visiting Vegas. Especially if you are a member of the Royal Family.

“This is generating interest from around the world,” Taylor said Monday. “Anything involving Harry and Meghan is very hot right now.”

The Hustler club proprietor is grateful for the hookup.

“(Taylor) got a hold of me and said, ‘You want to be a part of this auction?’ And I said, ‘Sure! Let’s put something together,’” Mohney said. “You know, we can get some some publicity, we can have a little bit of fun and give away some money to charity? It seems like a win-win-win to me.”

