‘It’s always been my dream’: Glaser co-headlining with Spade on the Strip

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser has fun on the Red Carpet for the Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Nikki Glaser and David Spade share a show at The Venetian this weekend. We wonder who will open.

Glaser has a quick answer, drawing from the show in which Spade was a cast member.

“I don’t think we’ve even discussed who goes first, because I’m like, ‘I’m not worthy! I’m not worthy!’ to him,” Glaser says. “I’m like ‘Wayne’s World’ to him.”

It’s not a Spade sketch, of course, but we get the point. Glaser is a fan of Spade, her co-headliner Friday and Saturday at the Venetian Theatre. The comedy doubleheader returns June 30 and July 1.

Our recent phone chat with Glaser started with a mention of her appearance at Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love gala in February at the MGM Grand Garden. Among Glaser’s jokes for the well-heeled crowd: “You girls out there in your 20s, you’re going to age. It’s going to happen. Honestly, I hope it doesn’t, because I hope you die young.”

Johnny Kats: I first need to compliment you on your performance at the Power of Love. It was a bold effort.

Nikki Glaser: That was so fun. It was a crazy gig. I’ll never do anything like that again, probably. It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of performance. Just being the only comedian among all those musicians was awesome.

How did the show with David Spade come together?

We’re good friends, and there are not that many opportunities to work with other headliners. When you’re a headliner, usually you’re just kind of like a lone wolf out there. We are both comedians who enjoy the company of other comedians. We have the same representation, so I guess it was kind of in-house. But it has always been my dream to do anything with David Spade. I mean, he’s one of my favorite comedians of all time.

I’ve seen him three or four times here. He’s so casual and natural, but he never tries to conceal the fact that he is famous.

Yes, exactly. It’s so lovable. It’s not even douchey. That’s really who he is. He’s just very approachable. He’s not like a famous guy who thinks he’s better than anyone. He’s just successful. He’s a nice person. You know, a lot of comedians are great on stage, but they’re not the coolest to hang with backstage. I think this for myself as well. We’re both really nice people.

We talk a lot in the Las Vegas entertainment community about how the city is really booming for comedy right now. Do you feel that, as a national headliner?

Comedians talk about like, “When is the bust happening?” Because it seems to be so good for us right now. We’re in demand. It’s interesting because of the production level of Vegas shows. You go there for the glitz and the glamor, and comedy really is just a guy on stage or a girl on stage with a microphone. It’s an hour of just talking to you, and sometimes I feel like, “Is this even worthy of a Vegas show?” So, it’s nice to know there is a demand for it.

There is so much comedy available elsewhere, on social media and streaming platforms. But you prefer the live performance, right?

There’s nothing like a live show. We see a lot of comedy on TikTok now, and Instagram Reels, and especially Netflix specials, and it’s great there. But it is a completely different thing live, you know. I’ll probably sneak out into the audience to watch Spade in Vegas, just to feel the crowd. It’s weird, because people aren’t watching live concerts as much on TV, but for some reason they watch stand-up. Some people only watch stand-up on TV, and I think it’s just as absurd as only watching live music on TV. You’ve gotta get into the room.

I would expect you need the instant verdict of laughter to develop an act, too.

Absolutely. I can tell if it’s going to be a good crowd just from the announcement before and “Are you guys ready for the show? Here’s my opener!” We need crowds much more than musicians do. Someone recently said, “Why don’t you tape your special and just do it without the crowd and then, like, put them in later?” I wouldn’t even know how to tell my jokes. I can’t tell my jokes to stuffed animals to practice.

Touring comics say Las Vegas is for the final product, and clubs in L.A. and New York can be used as a rehearsal ground. Is that right?

Yeah, it is. It’s a shame when people come to see you in L.A., because L.A. and New York are kind of where I go to try out new stuff. The crowds are so great there and you’re on a lineup with really great headliners, who might not be working out new stuff. So, you always need to kind of have a sheet of paper in your hand to give them the indication: This stuff is new. If something works, I’ll always tell it to the audience. “You guys were here the first time I used that joke, and you’re the reason this ends up in the special.” I like sharing that they are part of the act.

