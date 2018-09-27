Kats

J-Lo ends with a flourish at Planet Hollywood; is Park Theater next?

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2018 - 5:41 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Starbucks just off the casino floor at Planet Hollywood. I once stood in line at this place with the noble actress and 1955 Miss America Lee Meriwether. Lovely woman.

This was in the days Miss America was held at the then-Planet Hollywood Theater for Performing Arts (now Zappos Theater). I believe there is a version of the pageant still in existence, somewhere.

The reason I’ve returned is to catch Jennifer Lopez a final time as her “All of Me” run at Zappos Theater closes this weekend. Lopez has sold out her final 13 shows, with last Saturday’s performance and this weekend’s all open to the balcony (which means the show was beyond a sellout for the theater).

I anticipate J-Lo will be back on the Strip either next year or 2020, at The Park Theater. An educated deduction, that.

More from this scene, and elsewhere:

A second farewell

Elton John ended his “Million Dollar Piano” series at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May. But Sir Elton is saying goodbye again next Sept. 6-7 at T-Mobile Arena, among the added dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” sendoff tour. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Oct. 5.

Beckford’s back

Model/actor/crunch king Tyson Beckford is back with “Chippendales” at the Rio for five weeks beginning Saturday. Beckford has set off a boomlet since his last appearance with the adult revue, taking after Kim Kardashian with a snappy comment on an unflattering Instagram photo of the reality show icon. Something about her derriere looking unbalanced.

But you might have noticed, or not, the dearth of comment from Beckford about this incident. He’s simply not talking about any of it. It’s just as well. His fans are more interested in him revealing himself onstage than off. And know this about Beckford: He remains the box-office champ among Chipps guest stars, he loves playing that role more than anyone, and he does between 400-600 crunches a day.

Duggie’s dive

Mirage headliner Terry Fator seems to have found a new hang for his pot-smoking puppet, Duggie Scott Walker. Fator re-tweeted a story about the new Cannabition museum (home of the 24-foot-tall Bongzilla water pipe) at Neonpolis.

Fator commented, “A marijuana museum in Las Vegas? Well at least I’ll always know where to find #Duggie if he’s not here at showtime.” The cross-promotion possibilities here are positively smokin’ …

Our magic moment

Atrium Showroom at Luxor is among the venues open for a magic act. This is handy intel if you are tracking the magicians in Las Vegas. The room has an afternoon opening, and availability for a magician headlienr after Criss Angel closes “Mindfreak Live” on Oct. 28.

Unique for its highly raked seating, Atrium is a cozy theater with great sight lines that has hosted the adult revue “Fantasy” since 2001, and Carrot Top’s hit comedy show since 2005.

Cool Hang Alert

Blanket CHA callout to the aforementioned Dispensary Lounge. Blues/R&B vocalists Toscha Comeaux is at 10 p.m. Friday and Lisa Gay hosts at 10 p.m. Saturday. It’s old-school VegasVille action with singer/actor Michael Delano (he was in “Rhoda” ages ago) and keyboard vet Joe Darro at 6 p.m. Sunday. The groove happens on the tight stage next to the waterwheel; there is no cover; try the cheeseburger special.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

