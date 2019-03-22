Jennifer Lopez returning to Las Vegas Strip with tour

Jennifer Lopez performs during the finale of her residency, "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 29, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Jennifer Lopez performs during the finale of her residency, "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, Sept. 29, 2018. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Jennifer Lopez performs during the finale of her residency, "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip, Sept. 29, 2018. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ne-Yo, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

For all of her entertainment achievements, Jennifer Lopez has never headlined her own U.S. tour. That changes today with the announcements ofshows on her “It’s My Party” tour, which plays T-Mobile Arena on June 15.

Tickets ranging from $49.95-$499.95 (not including fees) go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. on March 29 at axs.com.

The tour date follows Lopez’s “All I Have” headlining residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which ran 120 dates from January 2016 through last September. The residency grossed a reported $100 million.

According to this morning’s announcement of the tour, Lopez promises “a nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems, show-stopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jaw-dropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block.”

Lopez’s upcoming single, “Medicine,” with French Montana, will be available on all digital signal processing (DSPs) platforms on April 5. She is currently shooting the film “Hustlers” along with Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart. The story is set in New York City during a financial crisis and follows a crew of trippers who team to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Lopez turns 50 on July 24.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.