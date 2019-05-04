MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Kats

Jimmy Kimmel takes the stage in his club opening on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2019 - 12:24 pm
 

The brand showed up in human form Friday night at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. Kimmel put his own consumer test on the new entertainment venue at Linq Promenade, joined by comic and part-time club consultant Jeff Ross.

Harland Williams headlined the venue’s soft opening, crushing it both nights. “What do you do?” he asked an audience member, who responded, “I’m a stay-at-home mom!” Williams answered, “Well, you’re not very good at it — you’re here!”

Kimmel’s close friend and former broadcast partner Adam Carolla brought his podcast to Thursday’s soft opening, with Williams as the guest. “Everything needs to be perfect in this club,” Carolla said. “If anyone complains, Jimmy will go into a deep depression. Seriously. That’s how much this place means to him.”

Carolla also told the near-capacity audience, “I have known Jimmy since he was fat and poor,” he said. “Now, he’s skinny and successful. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Ross performed at the close of the early and late shows, appearing onstage with Kimmel. The club operator arrived to a standing ovation and led with, “I am from Las Vegas. I went to Sammy Davis Jr. Junior High.”

Kimmel, who actually attended Kenny Guinn Junior High and Clark High, isn’t a stand-up, but he is funny. “I am from Las Vegas. I love it here. I have many memories here. I lost my virginity about a mile away from here, in the front seat of an Isuzu I-Mark in the parking lot of the Continental hotel …”

When Ross took the stage in a hat that read BITCH, a Grin band T-shirt and loose jeans, Kimmel said, “Are you OK? The pants are falling down. You want to cinch up?”

“I forgot I was going to be onstage!” said Ross, “The Roastmaster General” who was in full late-night Vegas flourish. Ross was getting some stage work before he appears with Dave Attell at “Bumping Mics” at Mirage later this month.

“I’m high right now. I’m as high as that guy, right there!” he said, pointing to a random audience member near the front of the stage.

The place feels like home to Kimmel. Specifically, it feels like Kimmel’s real home. The venue is double-decked, with a bar and lounge downstairs and the comedy club upstairs. The lounge is open at 4 p.m. daily. The room’s big couches and soft-leather chairs, personal photos and even some puppets from Kimmel’s days on “Crank Yankers” reflect Kimmel’s house decor in L.A.

“I wanted it to be very comfortable, and not your typical kind of Las Vegas bar environment,” Kimmel said in his still-sparsely appointed green room between shows Friday. “They came up with some plans, I didn’t love the plans, and they said, ‘What kind of thing do you like? I said, ‘Come to my house in L.A., I have a bar in it, I’ll show you what I like.

“Well, they liked it so much they basically duplicated my current home, a bigger version of it. It’s very odd to walk into a building that isn’t your house, and see your house.”

Kimmel and Ross reviewed the venue’s opening, and one change might be to adjust the look of the stage. The club has a comparatively high ceiling (Laugh Factory at Tropicana, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club and Comedy Cellar at the Rio are all far lower).

“Jeff was suggesting something that seems important, for whatever reason to keep focus on the comic, to lower the ceiling,” Kimmel said. “We might go with a false lower ceiling, but keep the big, open room.”

The 8,000-square-foot venue seats 300, and has the feel of where a comedy club and showroom meet, with cocktail tables near the front, theater seats near the middle of the room, and high-top chairs and tables in the back.

Kimmel has tied to his Vegas upbringing with drink names. Jerry’s Towel, for Jerry Tarkanian’s sideline towel-chewing habit; the Cleto; Guillermo, Uncle Frank and Aunt Chippy from his talk show are all on the menu. The menu offers pizzas, chicken wings and fries served in the lounge and during the show.

Kimmel dismissed the suggestion that there could be some sort of insider’s discount, for repeat customers or locals, such as the off-the-menu steak special at Lucky’s at Hard Rock Hotel, or the password to get into the Speakeasy at The Mob Museum.

“You mean, some sort of fake exclusivity?” Kimmel said with a laugh. “Some sort of exclusivity that everyone knows about? No, not really. I want everyone to feel they are part of the VIP experience. It feels great to be one of the people coming in through that door, but it feels (lousy) when you’re not. I want everyone to feel welcome, not like the Secret Pizza place that’s not a secret to anyone.”

The club’s design allows for podcast and TV broadcasts.

“We want to to shoot comedy and put it on our show from the club,” Kimmel said. “We’ll have three-quarters from L.A., then cut to Las Vegas.”

Kimmel has not even started to plan for any return of the late-night show to the Strip. The show was staged at Zappos Theater from April 1-5, with ratings spiking on the Friday night when Celine Dion was the lead guest.

“Everyone is still recovering from the bronchitis we caught while we were here,” Kimmel said, laughing. “But to come back depends on money from ABC, if we’ve sold enough sponsorships to cover the costs. I’d love to come back, though.”

Kimmel’s contract with ABC is set to expire at the end of the year. “It’s unresolved, but there is a long time between now and then,” he said.

Kimmel does have a contingency plan, should he not return to the network that has been his home since January 2003. As the Vegas club operator says, “I’m going to make chicken fingers, here, at the comedy club.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Entertainment Videos
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
Inside Life is Beautiful
Craig Asher Nyman explains how Life is Beautiful festival is booked and talks about this year's line-up. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America Pops Up In Vegas
Tattoo'd America, a new pop-up attraction on the Linq Promenade, had their grand opening Friday. The attraction is dedicate to the culture of tattoos. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jose Andres gets key to the Strip
Chef Jose Andres was presented with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip and a proclamation declaring April 26 Jose Andres Day in Clark County by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom on Friday. The ceremony took place at his restaurant Bazaar Meat in the SLS Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sadelle’s in Las Vegas makes a grilled cheese with an inverted bagel
Michael Vargas, executive sous chef at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas, inverts an everything bagel and grills it with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses to make the Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita
Learn how to make China Poblano's Salt Air Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures
Kassandra Lopez at Tattoo'd America invites you to have fun and take pictures. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prime rib is carved tableside at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Las Vegas
Dave Simmons, executive chef of Lawry’s The Prime in Las Vegas, which plans special cuts for National Prime Rib Day, demonstrates the restaurant’s service from rolling tableside carving carts. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making gluten-free pizza at Good Pie in Las Vegas
Good Pie owner/pizzaiola Vincent Rotolo makes his gluten-free pizza.
Rockabilly fans enjoy Las Vegas weather poolside
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender runs Thursday, April 18th through Sunday, April 21st with a huge car show on Saturday featuring The Reverend Horton Heat, The Delta Bombers and The Coasters. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brownie sundae at VegeNation in Las Vegas is completely vegan
Donald Lemperle, chef/owner of VegeNation in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson, NV, makes his sundae with ice cream made with coconut and almond milks, a brownie made with coconut flour and oil and organic sugar and cacao, and fresh fruit. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taste of the Town: Henderson Booze District
Those who like to support local businesses and sample local products will find the best concentration in an unlikely spot: a Henderson industrial park.
Founder of Las Vegas theater talks about a favorite play
Ann Marie Pereth, founder of A Public Fit Theatre Company, speaks to the Review-Journal about which play she would see every day if only given one option. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N interactive exhibit
The new exhibit features original and recreated props and plenty of interactive features. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas
The Writer's Block and Lucy are open in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing