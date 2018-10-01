Kats

JLo sets Las Vegas Strip ticket sales record in final show

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2018 - 10:01 am
 

It was JLo and LL Cool J and Ja Rule and A-Rod and Diddy at Zappos Theater on Saturday night.

We could have called it the Celeb Dance Party, but it was, in fact, Jennifer Lopez’s finale at the Planet Hollywood theater. Lopez’s finale was a box-office hit, generating $1.43 million in ticket revenue. If that seems like a lot for one show, it is.

According to Caesars Entertainment officials, the figure is a revenue record for a single-night residency in Las Vegas. Britney Spears previously held the single-night record with her $1.17 million take in her finale in the then-Axis Theater (now Zappos Theater) on New Year’s Eve.

Lopez also is reportedly the fastest performer to reach more than $100 million in ticket sales at the venue since it began its run of star residencies with Spears’ “Piece of Me” in December 2013.

Lopez and her beau, former big-league home run champ Alex Rodriguez, welcomed the above-mentioned stars along with Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, Gayle King, AJ McLean, Evan Ross, Ben Baller, Adrienne Bailon, Mat Franco and Sunny Hostin.

Ja Rule and LL Cool J both rushed the stage (to perform) in unbilled appearances. Ja Rule and JLo summoned “I’m Real,” the same song they performed when Lopez opened at the venue in January 2016. Lopez sang “I Hope You Can Dance” as the song slowed to a ballad, and her backing dancers ushered her twins, Max and Emme, to the stage.

LL Cool J followed with a rowdy revival of “All I Have.”

As part of the closing-night frivolity, Lopez’s friend and manager Benny Medina, introduced Caesars Entertainment President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Frissora, who presented the superstar with a plaque of the show’s promotional image. Lopez said, “How lucky am I that I have something that is so hard to say goodbye to.”

The party closed out at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace, where the headliner’s costumes were displayed throughout the restaurant and she was presented a nine-tier cake.

Caesars Entertainment employed some bold language in sending off JLo to what might be a residency at a competing property within the next couple of years (specifically The Park Theater): “As the third largest promoter in the world, Caesars Entertainment is known for revitalizing the modern era of entertainment in Las Vegas with its record-breaking headlining residencies.

“The company has consistently been at the forefront of entertainment and has set a high standard for Las Vegas, forcing others in the industry to follow.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like