Journey’s epic iHeartRadio set a sample of Vegas residency

Journey is playing six shows at the Theater at Virgin Hotels La Vegas and one show at the Colosseum, all in December.

In its decadelong run in Las Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival has been known to stage unlikely moment and unbilled collaborations. But achieving what is expected, delivering the high expectations, also hits the mark at iHeart.

So, we had an epic set from Journey, an anthemic performance from Coldplay and and a fiery performance from Billie Eilish during Saturday’s second and final night at T-Mobile Arena.

Journey closed the night with a rousing recitation of the classics, “Separate Ways,” “Anyway You Want It,” “Lights,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and the inexhaustible show-stopper, “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Guitarist Neal Schon unleashed his soaring, melodic solos and vocalist Arnel Pineda has reinforced his indispensable position as the band’s vocalist. Jonathan Cain, Deen Castronovo, Marco Mendoza and Jason Derlatka further powered the Journey lineup at T-Mobile.

Randy Jackson (same Jackson from “American Idol”) has been announced as the band’s returning bassist, though he wasn’t in the iHeart Festival show.

Schon was clearly buoyed by his return to Las Vegas, a place the band has frequented since re-forming with Pineda in 2007, and also in years prior.

“I feel young!” the 67-year-old Schon, a founding member of Journey, said before the show. “I need 10 more shows, to feel even younger!”

The set was Journey’s toe in the water for its upcoming six-show series Dec. 1-11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, and also a single performance Dec. 18 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The band has played a series of concerts on the East Coast, and in July was the longest-established band to play Lollapalooza in Chicago. Journey also has a new album out, yet to be titled, due (hopefully) by the time the Vegas shows open. The first single, “The Way We Used To Be,” is out. Of the new album, Schon says, “It’s smokin’.”

Coldplay commits

What else can you say about the dependably forceful rock band? To use a tennis or basketball term, front man Chris Martin never leaves it on the court. At once contorting and bellowing, Martin was sweaty enough that the confetti stuck to his face by the end of Saturday night’s set.

Coldplay came forth with “Viva La Vida,” “Sky Full of Stars” and “Viva La Vida,” the latter’s violin intro throwing the crowd into a bounce-fest. Martin actually had to re-start “Sky Full of Stars” as struggled to pull his jacket back on.

Last week, Coldplay unveiled their upcoming collab with BTS,”My Universe,” a selection from Coldplay’s upcoming album, “Music of the Spheres.” The song is performed in both English and Korean and is out Thursday.

Buoyant Eilish

On the topic of leaping music fans, Eilish was strong from the jump (as it were) with an opening set featuring “Bury a Friend,” “Bad Guy,” “Oxytocin” and “Everything I Wanted.” Her brother, Finneas, was back for a second night at T-Mobile, playing guitar after following his impressive set Friday.

She advised, “Forget everything that’s (lousy) in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, OK!?”

Prior to introducing “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish plugged her next Vegas performance, Sunday night in downtown Las Vegas. “See you tomorrow night at Life is Beautiful, if you’re going!” Saturday’s show was Eilish’s first arena performance since her “Where We Do Go” tour shut down in March 2020.

Rodrigo in the Daytime

The rapid-rising Olivia Rodrigo made her festival debut at Daytime Stage at The Grounds at Area15. Some of Rodrigo’s fans actually cried during her breakthrough single, “Driver’s License.” The whole scene seemed a breakthrough for the 18-year-old singer/songwriter/actress. From behind the piano, she called out, “I don’t know if you guys know this but this is a really special day for me, because this is my first show.” Expect more, a lot more, from her.

Filling this bill

Kid LAROI, Sam Hunt and Khalid further filled out Saturday’s iHeart performances (LAROI, who has partnered with Jistin Bieber on “Stay,” also performed at the Daytime Stage). Hunt performed “Hard to Forget,” “House Party” and “23.” He also distinction of being the last artist to ever play a full set at Route 91 Harvest, which he closed on Sept. 30, 2017.

Tune in

The CW will broadcast a two-night. iHeart Festival highlight package from 8-10 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

What Works In Vegas

Chicago sold out all three of its shows at The Venetian Theatre running from Wednesday through Saturday. Styx, too, has sold its three upcoming shows at The Venetian from Friday through Sunday.

Count on it

Maroon 5 is set to perform a pair of New Year’s Eve shows at the Chelsea at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 30-31. The band led by Adam Levine has previously, and traditionally, played Mandalay Bay Events Center, now Michelob Ultra Arena. Details forthcoming.

Delilah Lipa

Vegas vocalist Christina Amato headlined Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday night. Dua Lipa happened to be in the nightspot, coming after her boffo performance at the iHeart Festival. Lipa took a few seconds of video Amato’s performance of Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” which the superstar had performed earlier at T-Mobile Arena.

Lipa posted the clip on her Instagram story, then flipped the camera around to give the singers a “Whoo-hoo!” Amato re-posted that video with her own recorded message, “OK, you guys, excuse this right now. I’m having an internal freak-out right now … ” Then showed the Lipa clip.

Saturday night, Amato was back gigging, at El Cortez’s Fiesta Room from midnight-3 a.m. Typical weekend in VegasVille.

The Gr8 Sk8s

Half of the brother-sister skating tandem in “Absinthe,” Emily England, has been in holed up in London throughout pandemic. The great circus performer has been unable to return to Las Vegas and reunite with her brother, Billy England, in the popular act dubbed “Skates of Hell.”

In the routine, Emily is dressed as a nun and Billy as a priest. They proceed strip to skivvies and spin at high velocity.

You might recall the Englands reached the semifinals of season 12 of”America’s Got Talent” in 2017. That was the year incoming “America’s Got Talent Live” at Luxor host and comic Preacher Lawson won the championship (the “AGT Live” show opens on the Strip on Nov. 12).

But as COVID hit, England trekked to England (we say musically) to wait it out. She underwent knee surgery and developed a magic act. As an illusionist, she has appeared in four West End productions, and has been featured at the U.K.’s prestigious Magic Circle.

On Friday, sort of out of nowhere, England reported her visa application to return to the U.S. has been approved. She should be back in Las Vegas on Monday. The Englands’ the act should be back in “Absinthe” in an unspecified timeline. But already, this is the sister’s best reappearing act yet.

Cool Hang Alert

Gilley’s at Treasure Island percolates — percolates, I tell you! — with Garage Boys Band at 8 p.m. Monday; “Bluegrass & BBQ” with Story Tellers at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, followed by Scotty Alexander at 10 p.m. those dates; “Home Grown Sunday” with Vegas lounge great Ronnie Rose at 5 p.m. Sunday, followed by American Thunder at 9 p.m. Hit gilleyslasvegas.com for additional intel.

