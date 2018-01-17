Justin Timberlake branches out with a 2nd night at T-Mobile Arena

A native of Memphis who spent much of his youth in the Tenessee forest, Justin Timberlake’s new music has been framed by nature’s trappings.

Justin Timberlake has two dates in April at T-Mobile Arena. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

FILE- In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Rock great John Fogerty presents a new Gibson guitar to Las Vegas Veterans Crisis Intervention Center founder Arnold Stalk at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. (John Fogerty)

For two nights in April, we can call it J.T.-Mobile Arena.

Justin Timberlake has added a second night, April 15, to the Las Vegas stop on“The Man of the Woods” U.S. tour. Timberlake had already booked April 14 at T-Mobile and is expected to sell out both shows. Tickets go on sale Monday at axs.com.

“The Man of the Woods” is something of a concept album due Feb. 2, focusing on Timberlake’s life away from the stage. He has written of being a family man, married to actress Jessica Biel and father to the couple’s 2-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

A native of Memphis who spent much of his youth in the Tennessee woods, Timberlake’s new music has been framed by nature’s trappings. In the tour’s promotional trailer, he says, “The outdoors was the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea. The tour will be able to bring the outside in. I want people to see the inspiration for how it ended up sounding.”

Ace of clubs

Sean Christie’s new position with MGM Resorts International was announced Tuesday. The former Wynn Las Vegas nightlife exec is now MGM’s president of events and nightlife. In this new role, Christie will oversee all of the company’s nightclubs and day clubs, in addition to serving as the liaison between MGM Resorts and Hakkasan Group (which owns and operates Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic at MGM Grand, Jewel Nightclub at Aria and 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage).

Christie was enlisted by Steve Wynn in 2006 to head up the opening of Blush boutique nightclub at the Wynn. He also opened Society Cafe, with star chefs Kim Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau, and also engineered the development of XS, Tryst (now Intrigue), Encore Beach Club and Surrender Nightclub. Christie also helped usher in the era of such prominent club DJs as David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Skrillex, Deadmau5 and Avicii.

“We are fortunate to have Sean join us,” said MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle in a statement. “Our commitment to our guests is to consistently offer exciting, entertaining new reasons to visit. With Sean’s vast experience in hospitality, we believe his insights and perspectives will enable us to take our offerings to new levels well into the future.” From Christie: “I’m excited by the opportunity to work with Bill and the entire MGM Resorts team. With projects underway around the globe, MGM Resorts sets the standard for entertainment and hospitality.”

Instrumental message

Rock great John Fogerty presented a new Gibson acoustic guitar to the man he calls “a saint,” Las Vegas Veterans Village Crisis Intervention Center founder Arnold Stalk, during his Saturday night show at Encore Theater. Fogerty handed off the guitar after the video of “Love and War,” the veterans’ tribute song he co-wrote and performed with Brad Paisley.

On Thursday, Fogerty visited the Las Vegas Veterans Village Center at 50 N. 21st St. in downtown Las Vegas. The Center provides resources for permanent or temporary housing, mental health counseling, medical care, meals, career planning and 12-step recovery meetings.

“I wish we could find 100 Arnold Stalks, and have this as a model all around the country,” Fogerty said Thursday after visiting the facility. “ He’s doing such a great job.”

During that visit, a veteran mentioned it would be great to have a guitar on for members to play, and Fogerty followed through.

Leach update

My friend and colleague Robin Leach continues his measured recovery from the stroke he suffered last November. He is receiving care at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, where physical therapists are helping him regain strength lost after the Nov. 20 episode that occurred while Robin was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. As he has requested since he was first hospitalized, Robin is not accepting cards or gifts as he continues to focus on his recovery.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.