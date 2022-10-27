Katy Perry extends Resorts World residency to ‘23

Katy Perry is adding 14 shows to her hit residency production at Resorts World.

Katy Perry, right, talks with moderator Booth Moore during the MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show on on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry has Las Vegas in her blood.

The superstar routinely reminds us from the stage that her father, Maurice Keith Hudson, was a limo driver in the city for some 25 years. Her parents met in Las Vegas when her mom, Mary Christine Hudson, was a network freelance reporter for ABC. The couple married in Vegas.

Perry is also proud of the family’s entertainment lineage. Her aunt was a showgirl and grandmother a seamstress in “Lido de Paris” at the Stardust, site of today’s Resorts World.

So it seems right that Perry is continuing her “Play” residency at the Theatre at Resorts World in 2023. The production’s trunk of tricks is back Feb. 15 to 25, and March 3 to April 15. Tickets for those 14 shows are onsale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at Ticketmaster.com.

Perry’s show opened Dec. 29.

Perry created a stir, if unintentionally, after her show Saturday night. Video caught her blinking her left eye as her right was closed, then pressing her temple as if to re-set her vision. Officials have said the “eye twitch” might have been caused by her costume eyelashes.

Fans online have speculated Perry was mimicking a toy doll, with a single blinking eye. Perry waited for the applause to subside, then said, “Make even more noise for my band,” without mentioning the eye thing. It was the moment in the show where she dons her now-iconic, beer-can designed dress.

Perry’s adventurous production invokes a character called Ratso (a giant rat); a famous orange commode that is home to a towering, talking piece of poop; and dancers donning mushroom costumes and also dressed as soldiers carrying giant crayons.

Perry closes by singing the cover of “Greatest Love of All” through a massive keyhole. In June, Clark County officials presented her the Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

During an appearance at MAGIC Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Perry talked of a time even beyond “Play.”

“Maybe I will leave Vegas, but I will always want to come back to do a show,” Perry said after delivering the convention’s keynote speech, joined by Kristin Cavallari. “It will not always be ‘Play,’ because I grow creatively and I want to change, so it could be a whole other show.” Obviously, that idea is now a long-term goal.

