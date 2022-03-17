Katy Perry returns to the Strip, RuPaul cast rushes the stage

Katy Perry knew Derrick Barry, as Britney Spears, looked familiar. The two have a past.

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

It was inevitable that the Perry-Barry duet would play out on the Strip.

Katy Perry invited drag star Derrick Barry and cast members of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” show to her “Play” date Wednesday at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. “RuPaul” opened January 2020 at the Flamingo Showroom.

The cast filed onstage in sensational, sparkling outfits while wielding giant fans. Evidently, this is because they are so hot. And they smelled good, too, as Barry told Spears he was wearing, “Circus Fantasy.”

Barry is a famous Britney Spears impressionist, hence the “Circus” reference. It then struck Perry this was not her first meeting with Barry-as-Britney.

“Weren’t you in my ‘Waking Up in Vegas’ music video?’” Perry asked. Barry answered by singing the song’s chorus. (Penn & Teller, and Phil and Gavin Maloof, then majority owners of the Palms, were also in that 2009 video.)

It was such a collision of sensibilities for the packed house. “RuPaul” cast members Kameron Michaels, Jaida Essence Hall, Trinity K. Bonet, Coco Montrese and Alexis Mateo joined Perry onstage. The cast sashayed across the stage in a hasty audience-participation contest. An unscientific analysis was, everybody won.

Wild times, for sure, as Perry made it back to her hit show. She did welcome back Mr. Poo, the imposing turd emerging triumphantly from his 30-foot, orange commode. But Mr. Poo is no longer allowed to talk, apparently because he has been such a scene-stealer.

Mr. Maskie, Perry’s giant face cover from her earlier performances, did make it back in his verbal role. There was a question whether Mr. Maskie, a modern adaptation of a Borscht Belt comic, would be featured after mask requirements have been discarded.

A few weeks ago, Perry said of the prop, “His days are numbered.” But he was one of a very few masks at Wednesday’s show.

“I thought you were retired,” Perry said, welcoming Maskie back. “I guess you’re on your way to being tossed out.” Maskie took another pass at a joke that has never landed well. “You know why they call it a ‘novel Coronavirus?’ Because the story is SO LONG!” A rim shot followed, with Perry shouting to the wings, “Stop that!”

The star continued, “Haven’t you heard the news? You’re literally out of a job!” as the crowd cheered. “You’re being fired all over America.” Perry effectively thanked Maskie, and by proxy all fans who covered their faces at the theater, for participating in her show. She also said Maskie would live on in dentist offices and during Botox treatments.

Added family details from the stage from@katyperry @ResortsWorldLV, father was a chauffeur and mom freelance broadcast reporter. Also catch the @RuPaulsDragRace Live cast in the crowd. #RJnow @reviewjournal #Vegas #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/4uLTmMEddY — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) March 17, 2022

Perry plans to make waves, business-wise, outside of her Vegas residency. On Thursday morning, Norwegian Cruise Line announced the “American Idol” judge is the “godmother” to its newest ship, Norwegian Prima. Perry is christening the ship, the first in the company’s Prima Class, in August. She is also performing at the christening ceremony before the ship departs from Reykjavík, Iceland.

Mr. Maskie has been on a regular on cruise ships during COVID, but his participation on this trip is optional.

