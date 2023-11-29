57°F
Kats

Kelce loves Raiders’ halftime: ‘Nobody does it like Vegas, baby’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 10:56 am
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, top, is tackled by Raiders safety Marcus Epps during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Travis Kelce loves Allegiant Stadium.

You’d love it, too, if your team is undefeated there.

The Chiefs star tight end joined his brother, Jason Kelce, in praising the Raiders’ home stadium in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast. The conversation posted Wednesday morning.

Jason, the older brother and Eagles offensive lineman, noted the Chiefs are 4-0 at Allegiant Stadium.

“I love that stadium, man,” Travis responded as the two bantered in their split-screen format. “It’s so (expletive) fun to play in.”

“It’s one of the better new ones,” Jason said, having also played at Allegiant with the Eagles in the 2021 season, a 33-22 Raiders victory. “They did a good job with it.”

“I came out at halftime and Rev. Run is DJ-ing and rapping,” Travis said, referring to Run-DMC co-founder Joseph Simmons. “I was like ‘No! It’s (expletive) Run-DMC! Let’s go!’”

Travis also recalled last season, when Sublime played halftime. He struggled to remember the name of the band, singing, “Love is! What I got!” before coming up with the name.

“I’m pretty sure they do this at every game, bring in somebody to play, up in the rafters,” Travis said, referring to the bandstand at Al Davis Memorial Torch above the north end zone. “It’s sweet. Nobody does it like Vegas, baby.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

