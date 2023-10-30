67°F
Kats

Kylie Minogue opens ticket offer for all residency dates

Minogue sells out in 30 minutes, Usher announces final Dolby dates
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 2:08 pm
 
Australian singer Kylie Minogue stands in the Red Bull garage prior to the Monaco Formula One G ...
Australian singer Kylie Minogue stands in the Red Bull garage prior to the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Wink ...
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
Kylie Minogue's residency production starts at The Venetian on Nov. 3, 2023. (Courtesy)
Kylie Minogue's residency production starts at The Venetian on Nov. 3, 2023. (Courtesy)
From left, Michael Gruber, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue attend a press conference at ...
From left, Michael Gruber, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue attend a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Wink ...
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

A sold-out show has more to sell.

Kylie Minogue’s run at Voltaire at The Venetian is opening about 10 percent of its general admission and table seats on Monday afternoon. This availability arrives just days before Minogue opens Friday and Saturday nights. Go to voltairelv.com for GA tickets; follow the site’s prompts for table reservations.

Post by @kylieminogue
View on Threads

After this weekend, Minogue is continuing through December, January, March, April and into May 3-4. The club seats about 1,000 guests, but the possibility of some added capacity has been a possibility since the show was formally announced in July. The club’s seat map was finalized Monday.

Minogue sold out her first announced run of 10 shows, and her extension doubling that series, in single days in August. Her general-admission tickets start at $200 (not including fees). Table seats started $1,000 for a two-top, with a $600 table-spend minimum, with groups of up to eight per table being sold. The table minimums run from $500 for a two-top, up to $3,200 for an eight-top. These fees are outside the base ticket prices for seats at the tables.

The 55-year-old “Padam Padam” hit maker is also hosting the Amber Lounge VIP party to close F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

Minogue has proven high ticket demand, and also chart success “Padam Padam” has reached No. 7 on the Billboard dance/electronic charts, and the album “Tension,” which debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 200. Her enduring popularity, especially from fans in the U.K. and Australia, has left open the possibility of more dates at the Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

