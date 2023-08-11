Kylie Minogue to add dates for Vegas residency

Fans of Kylie Minogue, who hasn’t toured the United States in over a decade, crashed the website to tickets to her upcoming shows.

Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Kylie Minogue appears at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce her series of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

Michael Gruber, left, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue speak at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce Minogue's residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)

A rendering of Voltaire at The Venetian, which will be home to Kylie Minogue's residency production beginning Nov. 3, 2023. (The Venetian)

Kylie Minogue fans can look forward to another shot at seeing her Voltaire show at The Venetian.

Minogue is expected to add more shows to her original 10, possibly doubling that number, as her initial sale crashed the VoltaireLV.com website.

There is no verification of when those shows will be on sale or how many. But the demand for Minogue was reportedly easily double for her original series, set to start Nov. 3 and run through Jan. 27.

The swanky nightspot has a capacity of 1,000. However, it is likely the venue will release existing general-admission/table seats as the venue’s construction is finished. The tickets offered this week are not 100 percent of what the room will seat when it is completed.

Fans who tried to crack The Venetian’s ticket website, managed by UrVenue hospitality platform, were informed of wait times exceeding 3,000 hours. Some received an email from the Help Urvenue customer service account, saying their orders were canceled because “when you checked out, the tables you selected were no longer available,” with refunds offered.

Minogue has not toured the U.S. since 2011, when she appeared at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her latest single, “Padam Padam,” has topped the Billboard dance charts.

