82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Kylie Minogue to add dates for Vegas residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 7:41 am
 
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by ...
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
Kylie Minogue appears at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce her s ...
Kylie Minogue appears at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce her series of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)
Michael Gruber, left, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue speak at an event at Bar Lis on Ju ...
Michael Gruber, left, CCO of The Venetian, and Kylie Minogue speak at an event at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023, in Los Angeles to announce Minogue's residency at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian)
A rendering of Voltaire at The Venetian, which will be home to Kylie Minogue's residency produc ...
A rendering of Voltaire at The Venetian, which will be home to Kylie Minogue's residency production beginning Nov. 3, 2023. (The Venetian)

Kylie Minogue fans can look forward to another shot at seeing her Voltaire show at The Venetian.

Minogue is expected to add more shows to her original 10, possibly doubling that number, as her initial sale crashed the VoltaireLV.com website.

There is no verification of when those shows will be on sale or how many. But the demand for Minogue was reportedly easily double for her original series, set to start Nov. 3 and run through Jan. 27.

The swanky nightspot has a capacity of 1,000. However, it is likely the venue will release existing general-admission/table seats as the venue’s construction is finished. The tickets offered this week are not 100 percent of what the room will seat when it is completed.

Fans who tried to crack The Venetian’s ticket website, managed by UrVenue hospitality platform, were informed of wait times exceeding 3,000 hours. Some received an email from the Help Urvenue customer service account, saying their orders were canceled because “when you checked out, the tables you selected were no longer available,” with refunds offered.

Minogue has not toured the U.S. since 2011, when she appeared at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her latest single, “Padam Padam,” has topped the Billboard dance charts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
4
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
‘CCSD is on fire’: Teachers pack school board meeting in protest
5
‘Ticket in, bonus out’ could increase casino slot machine revenue
‘Ticket in, bonus out’ could increase casino slot machine revenue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
‘Jersey Boys’ reportedly plotting a Las Vegas return
Who was Stoney the elephant? The sad story of animal neglect at the Luxor
Who was Stoney the elephant? The sad story of animal neglect at the Luxor
Nevada putting water conservation at forefront of its economic future
Nevada putting water conservation at forefront of its economic future
Season of hope dawns with more 5A teams able to avoid Gorman
Season of hope dawns with more 5A teams able to avoid Gorman
Ranking Vegas’ most popular music streaming acts
Ranking Vegas’ most popular music streaming acts
Real estate broker hopes to be Nevada’s first female GOP senator
Real estate broker hopes to be Nevada’s first female GOP senator