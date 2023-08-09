Kylie Minogue’s fans crash system, Voltaire run sold out

Kylie Minogue is performing just 10 shows in a 1,000-seat venue in Voltaire. Her fans overwhelmed the ticket site.

Kylie Minogue wiped out all the tickets to her Voltaire production, and also crashed a website, all inside five hours.

Minogue sold the whole lot of tickets and tables by about 4 p.m., after going on sale at 10:30 a.m. The VoltaireLV.com selling Minogue’s Voltaire production went sideways from the jump. Fans trying to access the show through that platform were informed of wait times of, for example, 3359 hours and 3053 hours.

The site reportedly, repeatedly, crashed within 15 minutes after going live. By 4 p.m., fans were told the run had sold out..

Minogue’s show and the venue has been eagerly anticipated by her international following. The venue’s capacity is just 1,000 ticket-holders, and Minogue has announced just 10 dates running Nov. 3-Jan. 27. Typically, such strong demand leads likely to additional dates announced.

“Happened again. This time on a table for 10 (all that was left but whatever I’ll make friends). Get to checkout and then get kicked back to the Waiting Room. This time the estimated wait time is unavailable,” posted a fan under @just10

One frustrated fan posted a meme of Lucille Ball crying. Another posted “I have to laugh” with a screen-grab of a wait time of 2232 hours.

Dear @kylieminogue, please add some extra dates. I tried, after several checkout freezes and crashed pages from the @VenetianVegas @voltairelv … all that's left are tables for 10 #KylieMinogue #padampadam #KylieinVegas pic.twitter.com/XQzQKa9YaD — Nick Otto (@Ottografs) August 9, 2023

The hotel is selling individual tickets and tables (or, attempting to) on its own site, which is managed by the UrVenue hospitality platform. Ticketmaster opened its Ticketmaster Travel opportunities on Tuesday. Those packages were for tables and suites at The Venetian, among other VIP amenities. All of those packages have sold out, too.

