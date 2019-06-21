Lady Gaga adds more dates to Las Vegas Strip residency

Lady Gaga’s dual residencies are extending through next spring on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Enigma" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)



Lady Gaga’s dual residencies are extending through next spring at Park Theater.

Announced today, “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” are performing in December and through May 2020 at Park Theater. One highlight: A New Year’s Eve date for “Jazz + Piano.”

That big-band production, which Gaga pushed for, has sold faster than “Enigma” and has added a total of six dates, nearly as many as “Enigma” with seven.

Dates for “Enigma” are Dec. 28 Dec. 30; April 30; and May 2, 8, 19 and 15. “Jazz + Piano” runs Dec. 31, May 3; May 7; May 10; and May 16. Tickets start at $90 (minus fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. June 28 at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International at (888) 529-4828.

All 20 of Gaga’s “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” shows have sold out. She is back again Oct. 17-Nov. 9. Aside from her own production show, Gaga has thrown her support behind bandleader and longtime friend Brian Newman’s “After Dark” shows at 11 p.m. at NoMad Restaurant. That residency, too, is expected to add more dates in the coming months.

And, Gaga’s display space, Haus of Gaga, has become a popular convergence point for fans at the entrance of Park Theater.

