Kats

Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere

Lady Gaga joins U2 at Sphere
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 11:22 pm
 
Updated October 26, 2023 - 6:19 am
Lady Gaga appears with U2 at The Sphere on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas ...
Lady Gaga appears with U2 at The Sphere on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Adan Jaramillo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Gaga rocked with the Rolling Stones last week in New York.

Her encore? A pop-up with U2 in Las Vegas.

The Dolby Live headliner appeared about an hour into Wednesday’s show at the Sphere. Bono introduced Gaga with, “The most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she’s ever in, welcome to our turntable the divine — the di-vinyl! — Lady Gaga!”

The crowd of about 20,000 exploded in cheers as Gaga walked out in a black-leather jacket, pants, platform heels and shades, her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Gaga joined band for “All I Want Is You,” “Shallow,” and “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

The 37-year-old superstar rortedly rehearsed for about 30 minutes with the band at The Sphere on Wednesday afternoon. Her visit was evidently a pleasure trip. No annoucement about an extension at Dolby Live is forthcoming. But we anticipate a return of “Jazz + Piano” at the theater, if only because Gaga herself has promised as much from the stage.

Gaga was also in the celeb-laden crowd for U2 on Oct. 7.

On Thursday, Gaga performed “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” with the Stones at the club Racket in New York. The surprise show was timed to the release of the new album “Hackney Diamonds.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

