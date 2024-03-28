Lady Gaga sets dates for return to Las Vegas Strip

The Academy Award, Golden Globe and 13-time Grammy Award-winning superstar has announced a return to the Las Vegas Strip.

Frankie Sidoris is shown at the birthday party and roast for Angela Stabile and Tiffany Mondell at The Space on May 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frankie Sidoris, far left, bassist Todd Morse, and vocalist Franky Perez and drummer Brent Fitz jam with Slash at the reopening of Hard Hat Lounge on Industial Road on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Las Vegas native Frankie Sidoris is shown performing with Mammoth WVH, the opening act for Guns N' Roses' U.S. Tour, at MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Chuck Brueckmann)

Frankie Sidoris is joining Mammoth WVH and Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators on their upcoming world tour, which opens in Dublin on Thursday night.

Sidoris, a Vegas native, said just before the tour’s opener at 3A Arena, “It’s quite bizarre, but I’m really looking forward to it. My favorite part about it is having both families together on one tour.”

I have not heard of an artist playing both bands on a world tour, certainly not one from Las Vegas, so please prove me wrong.

Post by @johnnykats1 View on Threads

The tour covers 14 shows through April,, closing April 25 in Munich.

While rocking internationally, Sidoris is still helming Hard Hat Lounge on Industrial Road. His F&B partner is his buddy since grade school, Bobby Meader of Stay Tuned Burgers. A couple of weeks ago I tried the “F” in this partnership, ordering a double cheeseburger. In my list of Sidoris favorites, it’s 1) Gritty guitar solo; 2) Midnight cheeseburger.

Wu-Tang Clan, for the win

Wu-Tang Clan has extended its series at The Theater at Virgin Hotel on Sept. 28-29. This was a “Tease this …” note in the column a few days ago. Headlining the first hip-hop residency in a Las Vegas theater, Wu-Tang Clan has sold out four performances over Super Bowl weekend and again Friday and Saturday for March Madness.

The run is titled “The Saga Continues …” So dramatic, but this show scores, and hopefully it will extend beyond September.

A shared message

Flavor Flav said his meeting with Bruce Springsteen on Friday at T-Mobile Arena revived memories of their shared subject in two social-commentary songs: Public Enemy’s’ “41:19,” and Springsteen’s “American Skin (41 Shots).”

The songs addressed the Feb. 1999 death of Guinea native Amadou Diallo, who was shot at 41 times by New York police officers as he stood unarmed in the doorway of his Bronx apartment building. Diallo was hit 19 times.

Public Enemy was first out, releasing the song on their 1999 album, “There’s a Poison Goin’ On.” Springsteen and the E Street Band’s live performance was issued in April 2001, later recorded in the studio, and finally appearing on Springsteen’s 2014 album, “High Hopes.”

“Bruce’s song was out a couple years later, and it blew up,” Flav said. “So we did talk about that, and he remembered our song coming out. It was an honor to know this man knew who I really was.”

The Wynn 500

“Awakening” has notched its 500th performance at Wynn, celebrating the milestone Monday night. The cast produced a righteous video on social media, with custom choreography, including a scene in the concession area, with dancers jumping over the black-velvet ropes. The whale puppet from the Water Realm also makes a cameo.

The lavish stage show is a lesson in adventure, investment (financial and creative) and also patience. The produces have withstood early criticism, from mass- and social-media outlets, blunting the bad energy by listening to intelligent criticism. They then took the show down for thoughtful tinkering and rewriting.

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays at 7 p.m., with additional performances at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesdays. Dark Wednesdays and Thursdays. “Awakening” is likely the last grand-scale, residency production built especially for Las Vegas. We are not talking about headliner shows, but Cirque- and “Le Reve”-inspired productions you can only see here.

So check it out, if only to dive into the Water Realm.

Sawchuck’s scorpion surprise

Former (as of Wednesday night) Laugh Factory headliner Murray Sawchuck was treated to a surprise visit from his mom, Arlene, the morning of his finale.

At the urging of Sawchuck’s wife, Dani Elizabeth, Arlene flew to Vegas from Vancouver and took a room at the Trop on Tuesday night. Elizabeth then scooped her up in the morning and took her to Sawchuck’s house, sneaking her into the master bathroom.

“I walked in and she was standing there with a glass of wine and Dani says, “Here’s your Scorpio! She always calls scorpions that. Ironically, my mom is a Scorpio, and so is Dani.”

Sawc wasn’t aware of any special planning for his show, other than inviting dozens of Vegas entertainers and dignitaries to the send-off.

“They totally got me,” Sawchuck said. “It’s not like Mom needs to see my show again, but it meant the world to me she was able to make it.” Arlene, 84, was planning to return in June anyway. But as she said, “I love it here. I come every chance I get.” She is very much the scenester.

Cool Hang Alert

Nikki Logan & Friends play Maxan Jazz at 7 p.m. Thursday. Logan is fierce; I first saw her as Michael Grimm’s backing singer/duet partner and sidekick at Myron’s. Maxan offers music six nights a week. For those nights, and other intel, go to maxanjazz.com.

PodKats episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.