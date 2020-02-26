Lady Gaga sets ‘Stupid Love’ release, returns to Las Vegas in April

The “Stupid Love” single is the follow-up to the 2019 Oscar-winning hit, “Shallow.”

Lady Gaga has announced her highly anticipated new single, “Stupid Love,” is dropping midnight Friday. As is customary, the pop superstar announced the release Tuesday via social media, an apt platform for someone with more than nearly 81 million Twitter followers.

Gaga’s Twitter post of the song’s title splayed across an image of bright pink lips Tuesday set fans into a tizzy. The single is the follow-up to the 2019 Oscar-winning hit “Shallow,” and is the first song released on Gaga’s first full album since “Joanne” in 2016.

Gaga returns to Park Theater for her “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” dual residencies from April 30-May 16, time enough for “Stupid Love” to be a centerpiece at least in “Enigma.”

Gaga has hinted from the stage she will extend her hit productions through 2021.

Gaga’s legions of Little Monsters are now attempting to guess the title of her upcoming sixth album. “Chromatica” is shown sideways in pink lettering on the “Stupid Love” social media post. She’s been using #LG6 as a hashtag. Fans have also figured out Gaga’s latest tattoo, a musical staff on her right wrist, spell out the notes GAGA, offering her surname as a possible album title.

Gaga has hinted in interviews the new music will cross-promote with her Haus Laboratories makeup line. Referring to her new makeup line and company, she said in December, “There will be color, it’ll just come out in ways you might not expect.” Publications have speculated this opens the possibility Gaga will offer her new album at a discount for her makeup customers.

